×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Turner’s Kevin Reilly: HBO Will Be ‘Core’ of New WarnerMedia Streamer

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Reilly TBS-TNT Kevin Reilly's Executive Session Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Premium cabler HBO will be “core” to the new WarnerMedia streaming service, emphasized TBS and TNT president Kevin Reilly at the Television Critics Assn. press tour on Monday, and indicated that Netflix likely won’t hold onto “Friends” for long.

WarnerMedia’s upcoming platform, which will compete with subscription video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Amazon, and the yet-to-be-launched Disney Plus, will “build on the foundational ethos of HBO” and add to that other content from Cartoon Network, the CW, Adult Swim, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. movies, among other brands. WarnerMedia’s brands include HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.

The still-unnamed service will initially be made available in the U.S., with an international roll-out to come later. No timetable or pricing tier details were offered. A beta version will have no original programming, but original content will be introduced in 2020. Reilly also indicated that production-wise, WarnerMedia would look to in-house resources first, but not all of its original programming would come from within.

And as for all the hubbub about WarnerMedia’s reported $100 million deal to license “Friends” to Netflix through the end of 2019, Reilly hinted that the hit show would be back in WarnerMedia’s stable soon enough.

Related

“You can expect that the crown jewels of Warner will ultimately end up on the new service,” he said Monday, adding that “sharing destination assets like that… (is) not a good model.”

Reilly said he wants to offer a more differentiated, curated SVOD brand, and put forth the notion of “dynamic windowing,” i.e. “putting the right product on the right platform at the right time.” What that appears to mean is that shows and movies will not necessarily find permanent homes on the new streaming service, depending on what is in demand.

There is “no content in the WarnerMedia portfolio that will not be looked at for this service initially,” he said.

When asked about the WarnerMedia streamer release date vs. Disney Plus, Reilly essentially said that he didn’t see the two platforms as being in direct competition, since Disney’s streaming service is being billed as family friendly, while WarnerMedia’s offering would have a kids-and-family component, but would also offer a wider breadth of content.

WarnerMedia isn’t looking to battle with Disney or beat Netflix, said Reilly, but “close the loop” between linear television and a digital out-of-season home for content, and keep viewers within WarnerMedia’s ecosystem.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report revealed that California was home to 176 of the 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ricki Lake

    Fox's 'Masked Singer' Injects New Life Into a Lagging Genre

    Reality TV may have gotten its groove back, and it’s all thanks to a bunch of B-list celebrities attempting to carry a tune underneath elaborate costumes. The success of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has injected new life in the unscripted world, which has struggled in recent years to generate the kind of buzz and excitement that [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad