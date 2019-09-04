Kevin James to Lead NASCAR Comedy Series at Netflix

Kevin James is set to star in and executive produce a multi-camera comedy that has been ordered to series at Netflix, Variety has learned.

Titled “The Crew,” the series is set in a NASCAR garage. James will play the crew chief. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.

Jeff Lowell is the writer and executive producer on “The Crew” in addition to serving as showrunner. Jeff Sussman and Todd Gardner will also executive produce, with Matt Summers and Tim Clark executive producing for NASCAR.

James is a multi-cam veteran, previously starring in the hit CBS sitcom “King of Queens” from 1998-2007. Most recently, he returned to CBS for the multi-cam “Kevin Can Wait,” in which he reunited with his “King of Queens” co-star Leah Remini. James has also appeared in multiple Netflix films, namely Adam Sandler’s “Sandy Wexler” in 2017 and “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” in 2016. He released his first stand up special in nearly two decades — “Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up” — in 2018. James is also well-known for his film roles, leading the “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” franchise and lending his voice to the “Hotel Transylvania” films. His other film roles include “Pixels,” “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2,” “Here Comes the Boom,” and “Zookeeper.”

He is repped by UTA, Jeff Sussman Management, and Schreck Rose.

“The Crew” is one of few multi-camera comedies that have been ordered to series at Netflix. Other multi-cams at the streamer include “Fuller House” and “The Ranch,” both of which are coming to an end, the recently-renewed “Mr. Iglesias,” and the previously canceled “One Day at a Time” and “Disjointed.”