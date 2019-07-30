Kevin Hart Sets Quibi Action Series

Kevin Hart is the latest A-lister to sign up for a Quibi project.

Hart and his Laugh Out Loud Network have teamed with the upcoming streamer for a series titled “Action Scene.” Hart will star as a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime. After being rejected for the role, Kevin randomly encounters a leading A-List action movie star which inadvertently sets off a chain of events, causing Kevin to fight his way through a series of over-the-top action sequences with the help of some of Hollywood’s biggest action movie heroes.

Hart will executive produce in addition to starring. Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud’s president and Hart’s long-time business partner, will serve as as a producer on the project. Dave Becky will also executive produce.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring big action and even bigger laughs to a new audience through this partnership between Quibi and Laugh Out Loud,” said Hart. “Our teams are working together to create something truly unique and I can’t wait for viewers to see it all unfold.”

Other stars who have recently set up their own projects at Quibi include Thomas Lennon, Steven Spielberg, Darren Criss, Peter Farrelly, Liam Hemsworth, and Tyra Banks.