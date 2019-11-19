Kevin Hart Sets Netflix Docu-Series 'Don't F--k This Up'

Kevin Hart is expanding his partnership with Netflix with a new six-part documentary series named “Don’t F–k This Up.”

Hart’s Hartbeat Productions will produce alongside Lionsgate, Makemake, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Magical Elves, with the show set to debut on Netflix on Dec. 27.

It will follow the comedian’s day-to-day lifestyle as he tackles what it means to be a partner, father, role model, and business man as well as offer an inside look at some of the major moments he endured within the last year. That includes the now-infamous Oscars debacle following the resurfacing of Hart’s previous homophobic comments.

The series makes Hart’s third program joining the streamer’s slate this year following his comedy specials “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History Himself.” He’ll also be seen on the big screen in “Jumanji: The Next Level” on Dec. 13.

It’s unclear if Hart will cover his tragic car accident in the series, but he’s been fairly open giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his recovery process via social media.

“September 1, 2019 I was involved in an accident. My life was forever changed,” the actor and stand-up comedian said in an Instagram post. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it could all be over.”