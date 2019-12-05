×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Costner Sets National Parks Investigative Services Branch Drama at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin CostnerKevin Costner, who stars in the TV series Yellowstone, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills, USA - 23 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Sundholm Magnus/Action Press/REX

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is expanding his television universe to include a whole lot more national parks.

Variety has learned that the Oscar winner has set up a one-hour drama project at ABC about the Investigative Services Branch of the National Parks Service. Costner is co-writing the series with showrunner Aaron Helbing and will also serve as an executive producer. The project has received a put pilot commitment at the broadcaster with a penalty attached.

The series, currently titled “ISB,” follows the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch who are tasked with solving the most complex and heinous crimes committed within the diverse and majestic National Parks of the ISB’s Pacific West region.

Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband and Jon Baird of Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment will executive produce alongside Costner and Helbing. A+E Studios will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

“This project came from a long running friendship with Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios,” Costner said. “We had previously developed a project together and when she asked me to work with her on this, her passion for the project made it an easy decision for me and Territory. I am excited to be working with ABC because of their history of breaking new ground and for their strong support of our creative vision.”

Costner currently stars in and executive produces the Paramount Network drama series “Yellowstone.” The show continued to be a massive ratings draw for the cabler in its second season, with the second season premiere reaching over 5 million viewers in Live+3 viewing alone. It was renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere. And while Costner has previously produced television projects, this will be his first time being credited as a writer.

He is repped by WME, Prism Creative Management, and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP.

Helbing was most recently the showrunner on the History drama “Knightfall.” His other TV credits include “The Flash,” “Black Sails,” and “Spartacus.”

More TV

  • Kevin CostnerKevin Costner, who stars in

    Kevin Costner Sets National Parks Investigative Services Branch Drama at ABC

    “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is expanding his television universe to include a whole lot more national parks. Variety has learned that the Oscar winner has set up a one-hour drama project at ABC about the Investigative Services Branch of the National Parks Service. Costner is co-writing the series with showrunner Aaron Helbing and will also [...]

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Team On A 'Brand New Chapter' In Season 3

    If Midge Maisel wants to be successful as a standup comedian, her portrayer Rachel Brosnahan says, “she’s going to have to give up her personal life. She’s going to have to go at it alone.” The second season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” ended with Brosnahan’s 1950s housewife-turned-comic, character getting the opportunity of a lifetime [...]

  • Peter Segal

    Peter Segal to Direct Stephen Amell's Pro Wrestling Drama 'Heels' at Starz (EXCLUSIVE)

    Peter Segal will direct and executive produce Stephen Amell’s upcoming Starz series “Heels,” Variety has learned exclusively. The eight-episode drama, which hails from Lionsgate Television in association with Paramount Television Studios, stars Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers Jack and Ace Spade. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling league as the [...]

  • Shameless Season 9 BoJack Horseman Season

    TV Shows We Quit in 2019

    It’s official: with the amount of scripted series alone hitting the 500 mark and refusing to stop there, there is just too much content available to keep up with all of it. But although the quantity of series offered continues to grow, that does not automatically mean the quality increases as well. As such, no [...]

  • Ryan Tedder Hitmakers

    Ryan Tedder on the Secrets of Leading Pop Fans Into Songland

    Despite his band’s name, Ryan Tedder is a man of many, many republics. He’s the songwriter of the year in Variety‘s Hitmakers issue largely for his work as a producer-writer in ensuring, with “Sucker,” that the Jonas Brothers had the smoothest possible runway for their comeback to make a safe landing. But eclipsing even that [...]

  • Karen McDougal

    Karen McDougal Sues Fox News Over 'Extortion' Claim

    Karen McDougal, the former model who was paid $150,000 to stay quiet about her affair with President Donald Trump, sued Fox News on Thursday, alleging that host Tucker Carlson falsely accused her of extortion. The slander lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, concerns a segment that aired in December 2018 in which Carlson [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad