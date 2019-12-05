Kevin Costner Sets National Parks Investigative Services Branch Drama at ABC

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is expanding his television universe to include a whole lot more national parks.

Variety has learned that the Oscar winner has set up a one-hour drama project at ABC about the Investigative Services Branch of the National Parks Service. Costner is co-writing the series with showrunner Aaron Helbing and will also serve as an executive producer. The project has received a put pilot commitment at the broadcaster with a penalty attached.

The series, currently titled “ISB,” follows the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch who are tasked with solving the most complex and heinous crimes committed within the diverse and majestic National Parks of the ISB’s Pacific West region.

Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband and Jon Baird of Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment will executive produce alongside Costner and Helbing. A+E Studios will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

“This project came from a long running friendship with Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios,” Costner said. “We had previously developed a project together and when she asked me to work with her on this, her passion for the project made it an easy decision for me and Territory. I am excited to be working with ABC because of their history of breaking new ground and for their strong support of our creative vision.”

Costner currently stars in and executive produces the Paramount Network drama series “Yellowstone.” The show continued to be a massive ratings draw for the cabler in its second season, with the second season premiere reaching over 5 million viewers in Live+3 viewing alone. It was renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere. And while Costner has previously produced television projects, this will be his first time being credited as a writer.

He is repped by WME, Prism Creative Management, and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP.

Helbing was most recently the showrunner on the History drama “Knightfall.” His other TV credits include “The Flash,” “Black Sails,” and “Spartacus.”