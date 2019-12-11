×
Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado Join 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Cast

Will Thorne

CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Live in Front of a Studio Audience” has added three new stars to its cast.

Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado have been cast in the “All in the Family” portion of the ABC special’s second installment, which is also tackling another classic Norman Lear sitcom in “Good Times” and is scheduled to air Dec. 18.

The Disney-owned network has also announced that Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz are all set to reprise their “All in the Family” roles from the first installment as Archie and Edith Bunker, Gloria Stivic and Meathead.

Precisely which stars will be taking on the lead roles featured in “Good Times,” including iconic central couple Florida and James Evans, will be announced at a later date, as well as which parts Bacon, Eisenberg and Machado will be playing. Machado was originally lined up to play Florence Johnston in the first installment, but didn’t end up appearing in the show.

“All in the Family” was created by Lear and executive produced by Bud Yorkin, while “Good Times” was created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte and developed by Lear. ABC announced back in August that they had ordered two more of the specials, with the second set for spring 2020.

The first special took in a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers in the Live+35 ratings and also won the Emmy for best live variety special. As well as the “All in the Family” segment, the first iteration also brought “The Jeffersons” back to life, with Kerry Washington portraying Helen Willis and Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television. Lear, Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows will executive produce, with Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher set to direct the live show.

