×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Bacon on Not Acting ‘Likable,’ Whether ‘Tremors’ Could Ever Come Back

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Whatever you do, don’t tell Kevin Bacon to act “likable.” 

“I can walk into a room hungry — from an acting standpoint — angry, fearful, aggressive. I don’t know how to walk into a room ‘likably,’” he tells Variety. “That’s not an actable action for me.”

Although the veteran TV and film actor has a knack for humanizing otherwise unlikable characters, including Jackie Rohr, the generously mustachioed FBI veteran Bacon plays on Showtime’s “City on a Hill.” 

The cop drama is set in early ‘90s Boston, where crime and corruption were rampant until the city, ostensibly, turned a page (dubbed the “Boston miracle”). But Bacon’s Rohr — with his unbridled bigotry and sexism — feels like a relic, regardless of time period. The show also touches on themes of police corruption and systemic racism, topics Bacon says still feel relevant today. 

“I feel like, as a society, we have a growing concept of institutional racism, which I think is something we’ve kind of convinced ourselves that — because we elected Obama — that that was all over,” says Bacon. “I think we’re living in a time where that’s clearly not the case. It’s interesting to look back at this show and say, ‘How long it is gonna take us?’” 

Showtime has renewed “City on a Hill” for a second season. For its freshman run, actor Kyra Sedgwick — Bacon’s wife — directed an episode. Daughter Sosie has also taken to the family business, co-starring in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” despite, Bacon says, not showing an initial interest in acting. 

Not that Bacon exactly encourages anyone to get into the business, calling it a “lifetime of rejection.” When would-be thespians ask whether or not they should pursue acting, Bacon routinely tells them “no.” 

“Because the kid that can then say, ‘He said no, and I told him to go to hell,’ that’s the person who should be the actor,” says Bacon. “Because that’s the person that’s gonna have the drive and the ability to hang in there.” 

And while he loves working in television, Bacon says he hopes to find his way back into movies and also back into the same universe as his 1990 sci-fi comedy “Tremors.” Bacon played Val McKee, a handyman who battles giant underground worms. 

“I liked that character because it was the only character I really looked at and said, ‘I wanna know where he is 25 years later,’” Bacon says. 

He shot a pilot for a TV series reboot of the cult classic in 2017, which Syfy ultimately turned down. As for whether or not there’s any hope that it could possibly find a home? 

“I feel like we’ve explored the options. But, listen, you never know. Stranger things have happened,” he adds. 

Watch Bacon’s interview with Daily Variety above. 

More TV

  • Tom McCarthy Spotlight director

    Tom McCarthy Signs Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

    Writer, director, and producer Tom McCarthy has signed a multi-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios Under the terms of the deal, McCarthy will develop, direct, and produce series for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. McCarthy most recently co-created the Golden Globe-nominated Showtime limited series “The Loudest Voice,” which detailed the rise of the [...]

  • 2025 Keshet

    Keshet Axes Big-Budget Reality Show '2025' After One Season

    Keshet’s splashy original reality series “2025” has been canceled in Israel after a disappointing first season. The decision is a reversal of Keshet’s announcement last April that it was renewing the show for a sophomore run. Despite the network’s high hopes and a long buildup to the show’s unveiling, “2025” never caught ratings fire with [...]

  • City on a Hill

    Kevin Bacon on Not Acting 'Likable,' Whether 'Tremors' Could Ever Come Back

    Whatever you do, don’t tell Kevin Bacon to act “likable.”  “I can walk into a room hungry — from an acting standpoint — angry, fearful, aggressive. I don’t know how to walk into a room ‘likably,’” he tells Variety. “That’s not an actable action for me.” Although the veteran TV and film actor has a [...]

  • Rosie Huntington-Whitely attends The Metropolitan Museum

    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Host Beauty Industry Series at Quibi

    “Transformers” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest name making a move to Quibi. The model is set to host and executive produce a series on the beauty industry which hails from Alfred Street Industries. The show will feature Huntington-Whiteley getting up close and personal with icons of the beauty world, [...]

  • Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    TV Ratings: 'Arrowverse' Crossover Second Part Matches First

    The second part of the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” “Arrowverse” crossover matched the impressive TV ratings put up by the first part on Sunday night. Monday’s episode scored a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 1.69 million total viewers, up a hair from the 1.67 million who tuned in for part 1. Later on, [...]

  • Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez star

    'Hustlers,' 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Queen & Slim' Receive Costume Design Nominations

    The Costume Designers Guild announced their nominations for the 22nd CDGA Awards on Tuesday. Among the nominees are Arianne Phillips for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Mayes C. Rubeo for “Jojo Rabbit” and Mitchell Travers for “Hustlers.” “The Irishman” is notably absent from the field. The Costume Designers Guild celebrates excellence in film, television [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad