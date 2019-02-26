×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Keshet’s Lavish New Reality Show ‘2025’ Sinks in the Ratings

By

Amy's Most Recent Stories

View All
2025 Keshet
CREDIT: Tal Givoni/Keshet

2025,” the splashy new Israeli reality TV show touted by Keshet for months, has sunk in the ratings to a new low in just its third week on air.

The show premiered in early February to a 21.1% share of the Israeli viewership, a disappointing figure for an original reality series – and one that Keshet spent tens of millions of shekels to produce. By contrast, the third season of Israel’s “Celebrity Big Brother” premiered on rival network Reshet in January with a 27.4% share.

After its Feb. 10 bow, ratings for “2025” hovered around 15% before dropping further in recent days, and Keshet decided to cut back on the show’s primetime episodes, from four times a week to three. For Monday evening’s installment, the network brought in two of Israel’s most popular TV hosts, Assi Azar and Rotem Sela, to run a challenge for the contestants. But even that failed to give a boost to the ratings, which tumbled to just 11.2%, coming in behind Reshet’s documentary-style show “Lost” and reaching fewer people than “2025’s” lead-in, Keshet’s popular nightly news broadcast.

A Keshet spokesperson said the network was giving the series time to find its feet. One of the main criticisms of “2025,” which pits contestants against each other inside a lavish mini-city specially built for the show, have described it as overly complicated and difficult to follow.

Related

“‘2025’ is a fresh, original, live reality format we are proud of and believe in,” the spokesperson told Variety. “Taking big swings is part of our business. This is our ‘pilot’ season and as such we anticipated that there would be a learning curve, that modifications will be made in real time. We have patience.”

But some critics were scathing about the show’s performance.

“Implosion. Free fall. Plummeting into the abyss. A black hole,” Israeli media watchdog site Ice said Tuesday of the low ratings on the previous evening. “Call it whatever you want, and it will still be hard to fully describe the disappointment of ‘2025.’”

The series brings together 12 Israelis from all walks of life and deposits them in a futuristic mini-city manned by six robots. The contestants all receive a sum of money, and every purchase – including sleeping accommodations, food and clothing – is tracked and used to ranked them. Each week, the poorest competitor is kicked off, until the richest resident of the city gets crowned the ultimate winner. A series of projects, as well as taxes, limited donations between contestants and gifts from online voters, all affect the competitors’ financial rankings.

Although ratings for the Feb. 10 premiere were less than stellar, a spokeswoman for the show noted that “2025” was still the most-watched show that night, with close to three times the number of viewers who tuned into competing programs. The network also said that more than 20% of voters during the premiere voted live in the Keshet app, “indicating a high level of audience engagement.”

But the show never reached that level of viewership again, and had already dropped to 12% before Monday’s new low.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More TV

  • 20/20 - David Muir and Amy

    ABC Tests New Model for '20/20' as Viewers Demand More News Programming

    Amy Robach and David Muir aren’t in the business of making movies, but at ABC, they have gotten involved in the newsroom equivalent. The two hosts of “20/20” have been instrumental in an intriguing experiment the Walt Disney network has been conducting with the 40-year-old news-magazine. For several weeks, ABC has run versions of the [...]

  • 2025 Keshet

    Keshet's Lavish New Reality Show '2025' Sinks in the Ratings

    “2025,” the splashy new Israeli reality TV show touted by Keshet for months, has sunk in the ratings to a new low in just its third week on air. The show premiered in early February to a 21.1% share of the Israeli viewership, a disappointing figure for an original reality series – and one that [...]

  • Jenna Hager Hoda Kotb

    Jenna Bush Hager to Join Hoda Kotb in 'Today' Fourth Hour

    Jenna Bush Hager will succeed Kathie Lee Gifford in the fourth hour of “Today,” NBC News confirmed Tuesday, setting up a new partnership with Hoda Kotb that executives no doubt hope will prove as enduring as the one it replaces. “Jenna joined ‘Today’ nearly ten years ago and she quickly became a fixture in our [...]

  • Anna Kendrick Zac Efron - Human

    Facebook Orders Animated Comedy Series Starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron, Sets 'Real World' Reboot Fan Voting

    Facebook’s latest bid to drive viewers to its Watch video platform? A cartoon set in prehistoric times starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron. The social giant has greenlit animated comedy series “Human Discoveries” starring Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Up in the Air”) and Efron (“The Greatest Showman,” “High School Musical”). The show is slated to debut [...]

  • Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav is

    Discovery Swings to Profit in Fourth Quarter

    Discovery Inc. said it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter after posting a loss in the year-earlier period, but that didn’t impress investors, who sent the stock down in early trading Tuesday morning after the company missed analyst estimates for earning and revenue. The owner of the Discovery, TLC and OWN cable networks, [...]

  • For editorial use only, no marketing

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper: Behind the Scenes of 'Shallow' and Other Key Oscar Moments

    While Hollywood debates the merits of “Green Book” as this year’s best picture Oscar winner, the rest of America is still discussing Sunday night’s showstopping number from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The “A Star Is Born” duo performed “Shallow” midway through the Academy Awards, and it was one of the night’s most buzzed-about highlights. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad