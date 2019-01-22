×
‘American Son’ Set for Netflix Adaptation With Kerry Washington, Original Broadway Cast

The Broadway play “American Son” is set to be adapted for Netflix.

Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee will reprise their roles in the Netflix production. Kenny Leon returns to direct and produce, with Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold serving as producers. Washington and Pilar Savone of Washington’s Simpson Street banner will produce.

Washington made the announcement Monday on “The Tonight Show.” Hailing from playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, the story centers on interracial parents who reunite in a Florida police station to search for answers about their missing teenage son. Production is slated to begin in February in New York.

American Son powerfully explores themes of family, love and identity,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content. “We are honored to work with Kerry Washington, Kenny Leon, Christopher Demos-Brown and the entire cast to bring this story from the Broadway stage to our members around the world.”

In Variety‘s review of the play, Marilyn Stasio wrote:

“It’s hard to take your eyes off Washington’s Kendra, whose anguish seems to have taken over her entire body. As a mother, she knows that even a sweet, well-brought-up child can find trouble in this world. And as a black woman, she knows that life is never easy for a young black man, no matter what his background. All these thoughts register so vividly on Washington’s face, we can almost hear her thoughts as she thinks the worst.”

Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Films, and attorney Gretchen Rush. Leon is repped by CAA and attorney Dorna J. Taylor. Jordan is repped by ICM Partners and Schachter Entertainment. Pasquale is repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management.

