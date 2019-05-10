Kenya Barris to Write, Star in Netflix Comedy Series ‘Black Excellence’ Opposite Rashida Jones

Kenya Barris has set his first Netflix series.

The streamer has ordered the single-camera comedy “Black Excellence” from Barris, in which he will also star opposite Rashida Jones. Inspired by Barris’ approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, the series is said to pull the curtain back and reboot the “family sitcom.” Sources tell Variety the series is similar to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in tone.

Barris and Jones will executive produce alongside Hale Rothstein, who has previously collaborated with Barris on his ABC series “Black-ish” and the Freeform spinoff “Grown-ish.” Barris will produce via his Khalabo Ink Society, which is currently under an overall deal at Netflix.

Barris made major waves when it was announced he was exiting his deal at ABC Studios for one reportedly worth nine figures at Netflix. He was one of several high-profile creators to make the move to the streaming service at the time, with others being Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.

Jones is known for her roles on comedy shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Angie Tribeca,” the latter of which she also executive produces. She will also lend her voice to the upcoming Fox animated series “Duncanville.” She is also prepping the series “Kevin Can F— Himself” at AMC and recently wrote and directed the documentary “Quincy,” which is about her father, Quincy Jones.

Barris is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Morris Yorn. Jones is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.