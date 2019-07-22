Kenya Barris, Kid Cudi Team for Netflix Animated Series Based on Cudi’s New Album

Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi have set an adult animated music series at Netflix with an added twist.

The series will be based on Cudi’s upcoming album, “Entergalactic,” which is set to be released by Republic Records. The series will showcase music from the new album, which is said to follow a young man on his journey to discover love.

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, will star in, write and executive produce the series with Ian Edelman also writing and executive producing. Barris will executive produce under his Khalabo Ink Society banner, which is currently set up under an overall deal at Netflix.

This marks the third announced project for Barris at Netflix since he signed his rich new overall deal at the streamer after exiting ABC Studios. It was previously announced that Barris would also executive produce a sketch comedy series from the Astronomy Club comedy team. He is also set to write, executive produce, and star in a comedy series titled “Black Excellence” opposite Rashida Jones. Barris is best known for creating the critically-acclaimed ABC series “Black-ish.”

Cudi burst onto the music scene with his 2008 debut album “Man on the Moon: The End of Day,” which went on to earn double-platinum certification from the RIAA. He followed up with the platinum-selling 2010 album “Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager.” His other recent albums include “Kids See Ghosts” and “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.” On the acting side, he was recently cast in the upcoming Luca Guadagnino series “We Are Who We Are” as well as the third season of “Westworld.” He has previously starred in shows like “How to Make It in America” and appeared in shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Entourage,” and “Scorpion.”

Edelman previously collaborated with Cudi when Edelman created “How to Make It in America.” His other credits include writing and directing the 2018 film “The After Party.” He is repped by Hansen Jacobson.