Kenan Thompson’s NBC Pilot Casts Its Young Leads (EXCLUSIVE)

Dani and Dannah Lockett have been cast in the NBC comedy pilot “The Kenan Show,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The single-cam project stars “SNL” mainstay Kenan Thompson as a newly widowed dad determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law (Andy Garcia) become more involved in their lives.

Dani will play Emma, Kenan’s daughters who is good-hearted and trusting almost at her peril. Dannah will play Sophie, Kenan’s daughters who is less trusting than her sister.

The Locketts rose to fame thanks to their YouTube video “Call Jesus,” which currently has nearly 2 million views. Their official YouTube channel also has over 250,000 subscribers, which has led the sisters to appearances on shows like “The Real,” “The Today Show,” and “The Steve Harvey Show. They are repped by Abrams Artists and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Jackie Clarke will serve as writer and executive producer on “The Kenan Show.” Thompson, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer are on board as executive producers. Chris Rock is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot. Universal Television will produce in association with Michaels’ Broadway Video.

The pilot is one of the more high-profile comedy projects in the works at NBC this season, and would serve as Thompson’s first standalone starring vehicle of his career.