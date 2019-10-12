×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ken Watanabe on ‘Profound’ Adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘An Artist of the Floating World’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: nhk

Set in post-World War II Japan, “An Artist of the Floating World” is Japanese pubcaster NHK’s adaptation of the Kazuo Ishiguro novel of the same title. It stars Ken Watanabe in the lead role of Masuji Ono, a renowned artist looking back on, and coming to terms with, his life against the backdrop of a country being rebuilt after the war.

Ahead of traveling to Cannes for the international launch of the one-off drama at Mipcom, Watanabe told Variety that he did not initially think the book could come to the small screen. “When I first read the novel, I wasn’t convinced it was even possible,” he said. “But the screenwriter, Yuki Fujimoto, created a script that’s extremely simple and very profound.”

The drama tackles some deep existential questions as Ono ponders the impact his actions have had on others and his role in the war; his memories shift in focus and detail. The subject matter gave Watanabe, (“The Last Samurai,” “Inception”) pause for thought about his own life. “I’ve been reminded that life for everyone is profoundly mysterious,” he said. “The absence of perfect answers makes human culture richer. This is all reflected in the drama, so I’m sure that different viewers will come away with different impressions.

“As for me, playing Ono gave me a chance to consider how I should face my own last days when they come.”

NHK has long been at the leading edge of TV technology and shot the drama in 8K. Mipcom attendees will be able to see it in the extremely high-resolution format at the market. Watanabe, writer Fujimoto and director Kazutaka Watanabe will all be in Cannes to talk about the project.

Ken Watanabe said that filming in such high resolution brings challenges for the craft departments – in makeup, for example, too much is easily noticeable – but not for the on-screen talent. “The impression I have as an actor is that the camera captured me exactly as I was,” he said.

What was challenging was bringing Nobel Prize-winning writer Ishiguro’s work to TV in a meaningful way. The author, who lived in Japan until he was 5 years old and moved to England, wrote the book in English; it was then translated into old-fashioned Japanese. “I wasn’t sure how to deliver that style of language to viewers in a way that was meaningful,” Watanabe said. “Fujimoto turned it into a script in a very clear way. Still, the sentences are very difficult to understand. They include lots of exaggeration and modifiers.”

When the music was added, the actor felt that all of the pieces of the drama started to fit together. “In all sorts of ways, its elements are perfectly matched. This is not thanks just to the actors. It has been a long time since I found a drama so profound,” he said.

NHK Enterprises is selling the drama internationally. It is screening several 8K projects at the market and organizing sessions for market-goers wanting to know more about producing in the next-generation format. Screenings of “An Artist of the Floating World” bookend the 8K activity.

More Film

  • Monos

    'Monos,' 'Atlantics' Take Home Awards at London Film Festival

    “Monos,” an unsettling thriller about teenage soldiers that one critic described as “like ‘Lord of the Flies’ in hell,” has won the award for best film at the BFI London Film Festival. Mati Diop’s “Atlantics,” which premiered in Cannes, took home the prize for best debut feature, while “White Riot,” about a 1970s reggae protest [...]

  • Joker

    Box Office: 'Joker' Conquering Newcomers With $60 Million

    It’s still all smiles for “Joker,” which grossed another $17 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office. If estimates hold, the Warner Bros. villain flick could score another $60 million come Sunday, down just 37% from its $96 million box office debut. That’s above earlier predictions, which saw the film landing somewhere [...]

  • THE-PLATFORM

    Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s Debut ‘The Platform’ Tops Sitges Awards

    BARCELONA — Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s debut feature “The Platform” was awarded best film, and best F/X at the 52nd Sitges’ Intl. Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia. Gaztelu-Urrutia also snagged the Citizen Kane Award for an up-and-coming director and the Audience Award for best picture. The prizes come off the back of the Grolsch People’s Choice Award at Toronto’s Midnight Madness. [...]

  • Robert Forster Showtime's TWIN PEAKS TV

    Robert Forster, Oscar-Nommed Star of 'Jackie Brown,' Dies at 78

    Robert Forster, a prolific character actor who was nominated for an Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” and appeared in more than 100 films, died Friday in Los Angeles of brain cancer. He was 78. Tarantino created the bail bondsman character Max Cherry with Forster in mind, and the role netted him his first Academy [...]

  • Vietnamese film "Rom"

    'Rom' and 'Haifa Street' Split Busan Festival's New Currents Prize

    Vietnamese coming-of-age drama “Rom” and Iraq-Qatar co-production “Haifa Street” shared the top award in the New Currents competition section of the Busan International Film Festival. The prizes were announced Saturday morning in Busan, South Korea. Headed by British director Mike Figgis, the New Currents jury said that “the use of real, live locations” in “Rom” [...]

  • Neil Young

    Film News Roundup: Neil Young Documentary 'Mountaintop' Set for Release

    In today’s film news roundup, Neil Young’s “Mountaintop” is coming, AMC replaces its CFO, Bob Weinstein is starting anew, and Ed Begley, Jr. and David Koechner join “Reboot Camp.” MUSIC DOCUMENTARY Abramorama is partnering with Shakey Pictures and Reprise / Warner Records to release the Neil Young documentary “Mountaintop.” The movie, which chronicles the making [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad