×

Ken Watanabe Joins Ansel Elgort in ‘Tokyo Vice’ at HBO Max

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES

Ken Watanabe has boarded the “Tokyo Vice” drama series in the works at HBO Max.

He joins Ansel Elgort who was cast in the lead role back in June. Watanabe will executive produce the series along with John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, J.T. Rogers and Elgort.

The series is based on based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the same name, which is a first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. Elgort will star as Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption. The series will chronicle Jake’s daily descent into the neon soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing, and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Watanabe will play Hiroto Katagiri, a detective in the organized crime division of the Tokyo Police Department who is also a father-figure to Jake throughout the series as he helps guide him along the thin and often precarious line between the cops and the world of organized crime. The actor is best known for his feature roles in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Inception,” and “The Last Samurai.”

The series has received a 10-episode order. J.T. Rogers will write the adaptation with Destin Daniel Cretton directing. Endeavor Content will serve as the studio.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • John Lithgow Joins FX Drama Pilot

    John Lithgow Joins Jeff Bridges in FX Pilot 'Old Man,' Jon Watts to Direct

    John Lithgow has joined the cast of the upcoming FX drama pilot “Old Man” alongside previously announced lead Jeff Bridges, Variety has learned. In addition, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” director Jon Watts has come onboard to direct the pilot and executive produce the series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same [...]

  • Ken Watanabe Joins Ansel Elgort in

    Ken Watanabe Joins Ansel Elgort in ‘Tokyo Vice’ at HBO Max

    Ken Watanabe has boarded the “Tokyo Vice” drama series in the works at HBO Max. He joins Ansel Elgort who was cast in the lead role back in June. Watanabe will executive produce the series along with John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, J.T. Rogers and Elgort. The series is based on based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the [...]

  • David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS

    David Nevins: CBS-Viacom Merger to Create 'Virtuous Eco-System' for Content

    CBS and Viacom leaders are looking for opportunities to create a “virtuous eco-system” for content that can prosper across the various platforms of the two companies that are set to merge by year’s end. That was the sentiment shared by David Nevins, chief creative officer of CBS and chairman-CEO of Showtime Networks, during a Q&A [...]

  • Michael McKeanVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Michael McKean Joins HBO Max Comedy Pilot 'Delilah' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael McKean has been cast in the upcoming HBO Max pilot “Delilah,” Variety has learned exclusively. Should the comedy project get ordered to series, McKean would be a series regular. He will star alongside previously announced series lead Jessica Rothe, who will play Delilah. McKean will play Tom Childs, Sr., a successful and charming car dealership owner [...]

  • Netflix Enters Into Overall Deal with

    Netflix Signs Overall Animation Deal with Kuku Studios

    Netflix has entered into an overall deal with Kuku Studios to produce a host of animated films and TV shows for the streaming titan. Under the new pact, Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, Tim Hahn, and Erik Benson will serve as executive producers on exclusive cartooned projects. The creative animation team previously worked on hits including [...]

  • David Linde

    Participant Extends David Linde's Contract as CEO

    Participant has extended David Linde’s contract as chief executive officer with a multi-year deal, four years after the veteran executive joined the company. Participant founder Jeff Skoll, who launched the company as Participant Media in 2004, made the announcement Thursday. “David has done an exceptional job taking Participant to new heights the last four years,” [...]

  • Solomon-Hughes-Quincy Isaiah hbo lakers pilot

    HBO's 1980s Lakers Pilot Finds Its Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    HBO’s untitled pilot about the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s has cast two key roles. Variety has learned that Quincy Isaiah has been cast as Earvin “Magic” Johnson, while Solomon Hughes will star as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the hour-long drama. The Johnson character is described as being as gifted in the game as he is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad