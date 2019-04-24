×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ken Kercheval, Cliff Barnes on ‘Dallas,’ Dies at 83

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ken Kercheval dead
CREDIT: Murray Sanders/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Ken Kercheval, who played oil tycoon Cliff Barnes, the rival of Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing on “Dallas,” has died. He was 83.

A spokeswoman at Frist Funeral Home in Kercheval’s hometown of Clinton, Ind., confirmed his death on Wednesday to Variety, but did not provide additional information.

Kercheval and Hagman were the only two stars who appeared on CBS’ soap opera “Dallas” for its entire 14-season run between 1978 to 1991. Kercheval was a recurring character for the first two seasons, but was then upped to a regular in the 1979-1980 season. He reprised his role in the 1996 “Dallas” reunion, the 2004 CBS reunion special and the 2012-2014 TNT revival. He was among five series stars who directed episodes, taking the helm for two episodes for Seasons 13-14.

When “Dallas” viewers asked him when Cliff was “finally going to get J.R.,” Kercheval always answered: “This Friday night!”

In the 1960s, Kercheval appeared on Broadway in Mike Nichols’ “The Apple Tree” and Harold Prince’s “Cabaret.” He also had roles in films like “Pretty Poison,” “Rabbit Run” and Sidney Lumet’s “Network” and “F.I.S.T.” Kercheval’s small-screen career was prolific, with appearances on “Search for Tomorrow” in the ’60s and early ’70s, “CHiPs,” “The Love Boat,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “ER” and more.

Related

Kercheval was born on July 15, 1935, in Wolcottville, Ind., and raised nearby in Clinton. He attended the Indiana University to major in music and drama, and later studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York with Sanford Meisner.

A heavy smoker, Kercheval had part of his lung removed in 1994 after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Popular on Variety

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

More TV

  • Mel Robbins - Season 1 -

    'The Mel Robbins Show' Picked Up for Fall Debut in Syndication

    Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that “The Mel Robbins Show,” its new one-hour syndicated talk show, has been picked up by Nexstar Media Group. The show will be hosted by author and speaker Mel Robbins. It will debut in syndication on Sept. 16 and clear 90% of U.S. television households. The list of station groups [...]

  • Ken Kercheval dead

    Ken Kercheval, Cliff Barnes on 'Dallas,' Dies at 83

    Ken Kercheval, who played oil tycoon Cliff Barnes, the rival of Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing on “Dallas,” has died. He was 83. A spokeswoman at Frist Funeral Home in Kercheval’s hometown of Clinton, Ind., confirmed his death on Wednesday to Variety, but did not provide additional information. Kercheval and Hagman were the only two stars who [...]

  • The CW Renews ‘All American,’ ‘The

    The CW Renews ‘All American,’ ‘The 100,’ ‘In The Dark’ and ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

    The CW has announced a flurry of renewals. Three of the network’s freshman shows, “All American,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “In The Dark,” will return for second seasons, as well as “The 100,” which gets a seventh outing. This means that all five of The CW’s first-year shows, including the previously-renewed “Legacies” and “Charmed,” have [...]

  • Gael Garcia Bernal

    Showtime Announces Cast for Gael Garcia Bernal, Jonas Cuaron Pilot 'Hombre'

    Showtime has revealed who will be joining “Mozart in the Jungle” star Gael García Bernal in the upcoming Jonas Cuarón pilot “Hombre,” which deals with undocumented immigrants. Marisé Alvarez, Greg Grunberg, Pepi Sonuga, Adriana Santos, and Noah Reyes have all been cast in the pilot, which is set to begin production at the end of [...]

  • Gil L Robertson IV and Shawn

    African American Film Critics Association Announces Inaugural TV Honors Awards Show

    The African American Film Critics Association will host the first-ever AAFCA TV Honors awards show to celebrate outstanding achievement in the field. The inaugural event will take place as a luncheon on Aug. 11 at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey and present awards in seven categories. Winners will be announced on June [...]

  • Jedediah Bila Named Co-Host 'Fox &

    Jedediah Bila Named Co-Host 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

    Fox News Channel named Jedediah Bila a co-host of its weekend broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” giving the contributor a wider platform on the cable-news network. Starting this Saturday, Bilahwill join co-host Pete Hegseth, along with a rotating third co-host, on the morning program. “Jedediah’s thoughtful analysis and endearing personality have cultivated a connection with [...]

  • True Crime Illustration

    Inside the True Crime Boom Taking Over Prestige TV

    In 2016, the first season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story,” about the arrest and trial of O.J. Simpson, swept the Emmys’ limited-series categories, sparking a revival in mainstream interest in both the Simpson case and the true-crime genre. Ever since then, crime stories — American and otherwise — have been multiplying. It’s a boom [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad