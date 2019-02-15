×
Ken Jeong to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot From ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Author Kevin Kwan

A “Crazy Rich Asians” reunion is happening at CBS.

Ken Jeong has been cast in a lead role in the multi-camera comedy pilot “The Emperor of Malibu,” which is being co-written and executive produced by “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan. In the series, Auggie, the son of a Chinese tech billionaire, announces his engagement to an American woman, forcing his outrageous family descends upon the couple to win their son back and test drive the American dream.

Jeong will play Gerry, the Chinese tech billionaire. Gerry brings the whole family to Los Angeles to see if they can persuade Auggie to re-think his engagement.

Jeong was part of the ensemble cast for “Crazy Rich Asians” alongside stars including Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Gemma Chan. The film has grossed over $238 million at the global box office. Jeong released his first stand up special, “You Complete Me, Ho,” on Netflix Thursday and currently serves on the judges panel for the hit Fox unscripted series “The Masked Singer.”

This also marks a return to broadcast comedy for Jeong, who starred in the ABC multi-cam “Dr. Ken” for two seasons. The show was inspired by Jeong’s real experiences as a doctor before he pursued comedy and acting. He is also known for his roles on shows like “Community” and in the “Hangover” film franchise.

He is repped by ICM, Aligned Entertainment and Stone Genow.

Kwan will write and executive produce “The Emperor of Malibu” along with David Sangalli. Michelle Nader and Christina Lee will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers with Danielle Stokdyk also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

