×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Kelly Clarkson Show,’ ‘Tamron Hall’ Post Strong Debuts

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ADAM TORGERSON/NBCUNIVERSAL

Both “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Tamron Hall’s self-titled talk show debuted to strong ratings in syndication this week.

The “American Idol” and “Voice” coach’s NBCUniversal show scored a 1.9 household metered market rating and a 6 share in the 56 metered markets, which represents the highest debut for a new syndicated show since 2012. Meanwhile Disney’s “Hall” posted a 1.4 household rating and a 5 share, a higher debut than any other talk show other than Clarkson’s in the last five years.

Clarkson was scheduled to have Kevin Hart as her first guest, however, the actor had to pull out due to the serious back injuries he sustained during a recent car accident. Hart’s regular co-star and collaborator Dwayne Johnson stepped in to replace him.

Hall’s show represents her first big gig since her departure from “Today” and NBC news. At ABC’s Television Critics Association summer tour in August, Hall was asked about whether the failure of Megyn Kelly’s show which replaced hers at NBC vindicated her and proved that NBC was wrong to remove her from the 9 a.m. time slot on “Today.”

“Megyn’s success or not, I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door,” Hall said. “I would never measure myself against her success or perceived lack thereof…..whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • TV Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Tamron

    TV Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Tamron Hall' Post Strong Debuts

    Both “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Tamron Hall’s self-titled talk show debuted to strong ratings in syndication this week. The “American Idol” and “Voice” coach’s NBCUniversal show scored a 1.9 household metered market rating and a 6 share in the 56 metered markets, which represents the highest debut for a new syndicated show since 2012. [...]

  • Perfect Harmony Bradley Whitford

    What to Expect From the Broadcast Networks This Fall: Mostly Established Hits

    Of the major broadcasters, few are making any radical changes to their linear schedules for the fall Nielsen season, which begins Sept. 23. They’re relying instead on mostly established hits. No doubt the nets are looking to stanch the bleeding of linear viewers to digital and streaming platforms by providing continuity from season to season. [...]

  • Undone

    TV Review: Amazon's 'Undone' Starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk

    Despite the catastrophic crash that opens the series, it takes some time for “Undone” to reveal its story’s surprising depths. It seems at first to just be about Alma (Rosa Salazar), a San Antonio woman who spends just about every waking hour trudging through her own depressive fog, hoping that one day something extraordinary might [...]

  • Bones TV Show Fox

    Fox Settles 'Bones' Profit Dispute

    Fox has settled its long-running profits litigation over the crime show “Bones,” during which an arbitrator accused top Fox executives of lying on the witness stand. The arbitrator, Peter Lichtman, issued a blistering ruling in February, in which he accused Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Peter Rice of engaging a “reprehensible” cover-up of Fox’s behavior. [...]

  • Jim Gianopulos

    Paramount's Jim Gianopulos Talks Viacom-CBS Deal, Streaming Wars, B.O. Slump and Windows

    The soon-to-combine Viacom and CBS will be opportunistic about selling content to third parties even as it looks for synergies throughout the enlarged companies. That’s the word from Paramount Pictures chief Jim Ginaopulos, who spoke Wednesday at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media Communications and Entertainment conference in Los Angeles. In a wide-ranging Q&A with [...]

  • Film and TV Projects Aim to

    Hollywood Grapples With Right Approach to Climate Change in Movies, TV Shows

    The climate crisis is a frequent visitor to the plot of Hollywood movies, sometimes as a catalyst in disaster pics such as “The Day After Tomorrow,” sometimes as part of an allegory about Mother Earth, as Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have said is the case in “Mother!” The bombastic depictions of global warming and [...]

  • Game of Thronescredit: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

    Canal Plus, OCS Renew Distribution Deal

    OCS, the pay TV service of French telecom group Orange, has renewed its distribution agreement with Canal Plus Group. OCS, which boasted 3.3 million subscribers as of June, has been distributed on Canal Plus Group as part of its channels portfolio since 2012. Through their partnership, Canal Plus Group and OCS have been able to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad