TV Ratings: ‘Kelly Clarkson Show,’ ‘Tamron Hall’ Post Strong Debuts

Both “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Tamron Hall’s self-titled talk show debuted to strong ratings in syndication this week.

The “American Idol” and “Voice” coach’s NBCUniversal show scored a 1.9 household metered market rating and a 6 share in the 56 metered markets, which represents the highest debut for a new syndicated show since 2012. Meanwhile Disney’s “Hall” posted a 1.4 household rating and a 5 share, a higher debut than any other talk show other than Clarkson’s in the last five years.

Clarkson was scheduled to have Kevin Hart as her first guest, however, the actor had to pull out due to the serious back injuries he sustained during a recent car accident. Hart’s regular co-star and collaborator Dwayne Johnson stepped in to replace him.

Hall’s show represents her first big gig since her departure from “Today” and NBC news. At ABC’s Television Critics Association summer tour in August, Hall was asked about whether the failure of Megyn Kelly’s show which replaced hers at NBC vindicated her and proved that NBC was wrong to remove her from the 9 a.m. time slot on “Today.”

“Megyn’s success or not, I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door,” Hall said. “I would never measure myself against her success or perceived lack thereof…..whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me.”