×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Keli Lee Exits ABC Studios International as Disney Considers Division’s Fate (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Keli LeeStep Up Women Network 9th Annual Inspiration Awards, Los Angeles, America - 08 Jun 2012
CREDIT: Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

ABC veteran Keli Lee has left the international arm of ABC Studios as Disney considers the future of the London-based content unit, Variety has learned.

Sources said Disney has told the creative community that there “has been a re-evaluation of ABC Studios International” and that it is re-assessing “the creative direction” of the business.

There have been changes in Disney’s international operations in the wake of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets in March. Numerous film and TV staffers at both entities have moved around as the combined business takes shape, and ahead of the wider international rollout of the Disney Plus streaming platform next year.

Lee had served as managing director at ABC Studios International. A longtime ABC staffer and former senior casting exec, she relocated from the U.S. to London to take the newly created role in 2015. Her task was to drive Disney and ABC more deeply into local and international production and co-production.

The London shakeup, which has also led to the departure of staffers on Lee’s team, follows a reorganization in the U.S. that saw top creative and business leaders Patrick Moran and Howard Davine exit ABC Studios. Jonnie Davis, a 20th Century Fox TV alum, was named president of ABC Studios in July.

Disney has told international producers that projects underway with Lee and the former ABC Studios International banner are now being handled out of the studio’s Burbank offices. ABC execs Stephanie Leifer and Tracy Underwood are said to be dealing with ongoing shows.

On Lee’s watch, ABC Studios International inked a deal with Australia-based Hoodlum. The pair joined forces on Ioan Gruffud-starrer “Harrow,” which was recently renewed for a third season. It was also involved with Australian drama “The Gloaming” for SVOD service Stan, and “Reef Break,” for ABC in the U.S. and French free-TV broadcaster M6. ABCSI had also been developing Lucy Liu-produced anthology series “Unsung Heroes,” about pioneering women who shaped history.

Lee had also inaugurated a U.K. version of the ABC Discovers initiative to unearth new British-based talent. She joined ABC in 1991 and was upped to head of casting in 2005 prior to segueing to the London post.

A Disney spokesman declined to comment.

More Biz

  • Keli LeeStep Up Women Network 9th

    Keli Lee Exits ABC Studios International as Disney Considers Division's Fate (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC veteran Keli Lee has left the international arm of ABC Studios as Disney considers the future of the London-based content unit, Variety has learned. Sources said Disney has told the creative community that there “has been a re-evaluation of ABC Studios International” and that it is re-assessing “the creative direction” of the business. There [...]

  • Biggest Scandals Feuds and Apologies of

    Biggest Scandals, Feuds and Apologies of 2019

    Variety looks back on some of the biggest scandals, feuds and apologies of 2019: College Admissions Scandal Wealthy parents including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged with bribing school officials to get their unqualified kids into prestigious universities. Shane Gillis Executives at “SNL” hired, then fired, Gillis in September, before the new season started, [...]

  • Biggest Media Moments of 2019

    From 'Catch & Kill' to Shepard Smith: The Biggest Media Moments of 2019

    Variety looks back on some of the most memorable media events of 2019: ‘Catch & Kill’ Reopens Wounds at NBC News Ronan Farrow’s book relitigates his complaints that NBC News tried to tamp down his investigation of harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. NBC News denies the claim. The book contains new allegations against [...]

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    DOJ Sides With Irving Azoff Against Radio Stations

    The Department of Justice is taking sides in another hot-button antitrust battle, this time siding with Irving Azoff’s upstart music licensing firm against a group representing 10,000 radio stations. The DOJ Antitrust Division filed a brief on Thursday arguing that the Radio Music License Committee may have engaged in illegal price-fixing when it refused to [...]

  • Best Books of 2019

    The Best Books of 2019

    Whether you experience stressful days due to your professional position, your demanding family, or simply the barrage of never-ending depressing news, there is often no better way to unwind than with a good book. Letting your imagination wander into a new world unlike your own can be exciting, it can be thought-provoking, but perhaps most [...]

  • Makan Delrahim

    Antitrust Experts Decry DOJ's 'Outrageous' Stance in Writers Guild Case

    Several experts on antitrust law have expressed concern at the stance taken by the Department of Justice in the ongoing legal feud between Hollywood writers and their agents. Three agencies have sued the Writers Guild of America for alleged violations of antitrust law. A key hearing will be held in federal court on Friday, as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad