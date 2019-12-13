Keke Palmer, Joel Kim Booster to Host ‘Singled Out’ Remake at Quibi

Quibi has tapped actor Keke Palmer and comedian Joel Kim Booster to host its remake of the MTV dating show “Singled Out.”

“Singled Out” originally aired on MTV from 1995 to 1998, and was recently revamped for MTV’s YouTube channel. The reimagined version will seek to show that “anyone and everyone can find love no matter their sexual preference,” bring online dating to life by linking the main dater for the episode to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

“I am thrilled to be hosting ‘Singled Out’” said Keke Palmer. “To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

Palmer most recently starred in the 2019 drama “Hustlers,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B. Her past TV credits including Lee Daniels’ “Star,” “Scream Queens,” and a six- episode arc on the second season of “Masters of Sex.” Meanwhile Kim Booster is best known for his role in this year’s NBC comedy “Sunnyside.” His other credits include “Shrill,” “Search Party,” “BoJack Horseman,” and “Big Mouth.”

The new series is being produced by MTV Studios and is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba, as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”