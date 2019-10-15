×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Keeley Hawes Takes Title Role in Darkly Comic ITV Drama ‘Finding Alice’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
keeley-hawes-starring-netflix-film-rebecca
CREDIT: Featureflash Photo Agency

Keeley Hawes will take the title role in “Finding Alice,” a drama series for ITV about a woman who loses her husband in a freak accident only to find he has left her to unravel a trail of secrets, debt and criminality.

Hawes, who is hot off her star turn in Emmy-nominated “Bodyguard,” created the project, which will trace Alice’s darkly comic journey, with writer-director Roger Goldby and Simon Nye, one of the U.K.’s top TV scribes.

The six-parter picks up events after Alice’s partner of 20 years, Harry, falls down the stairs and dies soon after the couple move into the dream home he designed. Alice discovers that some men, including her late ex, hide stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and that Harry was worse than most.

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, commissioned the series. Production will start early next year. Nicola Shindler’s U.K. shingle Red Production Company is producing in association with Goldby’s Bright Pictures TV, Nye’s ITV-backed Genial Productions, and Hawes’ recently minted Buddy Club Productions. It is the second green light for Buddy Club after “Honour,” in which Hawes will play a detective investigating a so-called honor-killing. That is also for ITV.

Hawes, Nye and Goldby will all exec produce. The project reunites the trio, who were all on ITV’s popular series “The Durrells,” which played on PBS in the U.S. “I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject,” Nye said. “And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director-writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on ‘The Durrells.’”

“I am absolutely delighted to be working with the brilliant Simon Nye and the hugely talented Roger Goldby on a project that means so much to all of us,” Hawes added. “I have been a huge fan of Nicola Shindler for many years, and I’m thrilled to be working with her at last on ‘Finding Alice.’”

Goldby will direct the first three episodes and Juliet May (“Motherland”) the remaining installments. “I think there is something so particular and compelling about watching a strong female-led drama,” Goldby said. “We are so lucky to have Keeley playing Alice. She has an incredible depth of performance combined with a pitch-perfect instinct for comedy.”

More TV

  • Inside Taronga Zoo

    Nat Geo Wild and More 4 Snap Up Australian Doc Series 'Inside Taronga Zoo'

    Cineflix Rights has pre-sold Australian wildlife documentary series “Inside Taronga Zoo” to Nat Geo Wild for the U.S. and More 4 for the U.K. The 10 part series is produced by McAvoy Media for Nine Network Australia, where it will air as “Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo.” “Inside Taronga Zoo” follows the 240 keepers and vets caring for [...]

  • Watchmen HBO

    TV Review: 'Watchmen'

    “Watchmen,” the 1980s DC Comics series whose popularity demands adaptation and whose singular vision makes that near-impossible, might be too much itself to bring out the best in any artist. But it has brought out the most in Damon Lindelof. As a follow-up to HBO’s “The Leftovers,” Lindelof returns to the cabler to remix and [...]

  • Mary Higgins Clark

    Reel One, Element 8 and La Sabotière to Develop Mary Higgins Clark's Crime Novels

    Montreal-based producer and distributor Reel One Entertainment has partnered with U.S. producer Element 8 Entertainment and Paris-based La Sabotière to develop an anthology series based on the novels of American crime writer Mary Higgins Clark. U.S. screenwriter and author Ilene Rosenzweig, whose credits include “Station 19” and “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” is attached as writer [...]

  • Informer

    Mipcom Roundup: All3Media and Blue Ant Sell in Asia, Lagardère Buys in Spain

    In Variety’s third Mipcom Roundup Alibaba’s streaming platform Youku gets BBC programs, Lagardère buys full ownership of Barcelona’s Veranda, Banijay rolls out Guinness World Records series, Blue Ant International sells and renews and All3Media Intl. extends into Japan and Taiwan. All3Media Strikes Deals in Japan, Taiwan All3Media has grown its footprint in Asia thanks to newly announced [...]

  • Help Wanted: Amazon Studios International Execs

    Help Wanted: Amazon Studios International Execs Talk European Expansion

    If there’s a perfect example of Amazon Studios’ strategy with its local-language international TV content, Japan’s “Documental” would be it. The series revolves around 10 comedians who battle to make one another laugh in an elimination-style competition. James Farrell, Amazon Studios’ head of international originals, said it was a good example of an unconventional idea [...]

  • vernon-subutex

    Studiocanal Closes North America SVOD on ‘Vernon Subutex’ with Topic (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES —  Forging what could well be a fertile relationship, Studiocanal has sold North American SVOD rights on Canal Plus Creation Original “Vernon Subutex,” and “Pros and Cons,” from Denmark’s SAM Productions, to First Look Media’s Topic. Targeting “culture cravers,” “an audience deeply involved in social, political and cultural issues of today,” general manger Ryan [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad