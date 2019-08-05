×

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to Return for ‘American Idol’ Season 3

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMERICAN IDOL - ABC's "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. (ABC/Eric Liebowitz)
CREDIT: ABC

After much speculation as to whether Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie would be returning to judge “American Idol” on ABC, the network has confirmed the trio will all be back once more to search for America’s next musical superstar. 

ABC and series producer Fremantle had been in discussions regarding ways to bring down costs on the show, especially given Perry’s astounding $25 million a year salary, but the lineup for the show’s third season on the network will remain unchanged.

Perry has been making headlines recently after a jury found that she and her song “Dark Horse” infringed on the copyright of Flame’s song “Joyful Noise” in a $2.78 million decision. Perry and her co-writers called the decision “a travesty of justice.”

This will be the singing competition show’s 18th season overall, including the 15 seasons that aired on Fox before the move to ABC in 2018. The new season will premiere in spring 2020.

Related

“‘American Idol’ is the original music competition series,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “It was the first of its kind to take everyday singers and catapult them into superstardom, launching the careers of so many amazing artists. We couldn’t be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel and Bobby to continue in their roles as ‘American Idol’ searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season.”

Auditions for the upcoming season have been under way since July 23, and the network also announced that Bobby Bones will return in the role of in-house mentor.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin & Megan Wolflick with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

In other ABC-music related news, the network has announced that legendary singer Mariah Carey has been brought on to write and sing the theme tune for the forthcoming comedy series “Mixed-ish.” The series, premiering September 24, is a spinoff of “Black-ish” and will be narrated by the original’s star Tracee Ellis Ross.

Entitled “In The Mix,” the track is written by Carey and produced by Carey and Daniel Moore.

“Mixed-ish” will follow Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow’s parents, Paul and Alicia, decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family.

More Music

  • Kacey Musgraves Power of Women New

    Kacey Musgraves Takes on Trump After Gun Massacres: 'Don't You Hear Our Pain?'

    Kacey Musgraves was among those feeling she’d had more than enough following the massacres in El Paso and Dayton — and in a live performance at Lollapalooza and subsequent series of tweets, the native Texan let loose on the president for what she considered his feeble response to the tragedies. “Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump?” [...]

  • Machine Gun Kelly

    At Machine Gun Kelly's EST Fest, Rapper Implores Media to 'Change The Narrative'

    Machine Gun Kelly’s EST Fest is truly unlike any other music gathering. Take, for instance, the crowd’s signature chant: “EST, what the f–?! EST, what the f–?!” Then, there’s EST’s location: Butler, Ohio, an hour-plus from nearest cities Cleveland and Columbus. (It should be noted that Butler is more than 120 miles from Dayton, the [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - ABC's "American Idol"

    Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to Return for 'American Idol' Season 3

    After much speculation as to whether Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie would be returning to judge “American Idol” on ABC, the network has confirmed the trio will all be back once more to search for America’s next musical superstar.  ABC and series producer Fremantle had been in discussions regarding ways to bring down [...]

  • Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond

    The Strokes to Play New Year’s Eve Concert in Brooklyn

    Today the Strokes announced a special New Year’s Eve show in their hometown of New York City. Tickets for the show, to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Dec. 31 (of course), will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. The Strokes and Governors Ball Music Festival are [...]

  • Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover

    A$AP Rocky Attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service

    Just days after being released from jail in Sweden, A$AP Rocky participated in Kanye West’s Sunday service in Calabasas, Calif. yesterday morning. West and his wife Kim Kardashian used their relationship with President Trump in an effort to get Rocky released from jail, where he was being held awaiting trial for assault after an altercation with [...]

  • Warner Chappell UK Names Amber Davis

    Warner Chappell UK Names Amber Davis Head of A&R

    Warner Chappell Music UK has named Amber Davis head of A&R, the publishing company announced today. In her time at the publisher she has signed songwriters including Stormzy, Skepta, Dave, J Hus and Raye to its roster. The role will be effective from Oct. 1 and Davis will report to managing director Mike Smith. “It’s a [...]

  • Spotify

    AT&T Adds Spotify Premium as Free Option on Priciest Wireless Tier

    Spotify, looking for a new avenue of subscriber growth, is teaming with AT&T on bundling and promotional offers for the wireless carrier’s customers. Starting Tuesday (Aug. 6), customers of AT&T’s Unlimited &More Premium plan — its most expensive tier — can select a Spotify Premium subscription from among seven premium entertainment options, for no extra [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad