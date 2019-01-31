‘Katy Keene’ Pilot at CW Sets Maggie Kiley to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Maggie Kiley has signed on to direct the “Katy Keene” pilot currently in the works at The CW, Variety has learned exclusively.

Kiley was the first mentee of Ryan Murphy’s HALF program to be assigned an episode of television to direct. She collaborated with Ryan when she directed episodes of Fox’s “Scream Queens” and “9-1-1” as well as “American Horror Story: Cult.” Her other television directing credits include “Insatiable,” “Impulse,” “Nightflyers,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Riverdale.”

Kiley is also an alum of the AFI Directing Workshop for Women. She previously directed the short film “Some Boys Don’t Leave” starring Jesse Eisenberg and made her feature directing debut with “Brightest Star” starring Chris Lowell and Allison Janney in 2014. Her second film, “Dial a Prayer” was released in 2015, while her feature “Caught” was released in 2016.

She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Katy Keene” was ordered to pilot at CW last week. Katy Keene,” The “Riverdale” spinoff is based on the Archie Comics character of the same name. It follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi will write and executive produce, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater also executive producing. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.