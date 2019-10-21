×
Katherine Ryan Says Boyfriend Saved Her Netflix Scripts in Fight With Burglar

CREDIT: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

London-based comedian, actor and writer Katherine Ryan says her boyfriend fought off a masked burglar and saved a laptop that contained scripts from her upcoming Netflix show, “The Duchess.”

Sharing details on Instagram over the weekend, Ryan said her partner, Bobby Kootstra, tackled the intruder. “This is why I love Bobby K.,” Ryan wrote. “He got in a fight and wrestled back my Netflix series, all my scripts.”

She had initially posted an image of police at her home. “Cool to be robbed tonight by a masked man in our home,” she said. Maintaining her sense of humor but clearly shaken, she went on to joke about her dogs failing to get involved in the situation, labeling them “worst guard dogs ever.”

The Instagram posts have since been deleted. An appeal for anyone who recognizes a stolen ring is still on Twitter.

 

Ryan is a well-known face on British screens, appearing on numerous comedy and panel shows. Her international star is rising. As well as a stand-up special for Netflix, she has an original series, “The Duchess,” for the streamer.

Announcing the show last November, Netflix said Ryan would play a fashionably disruptive single mom whose daughter, Olive, is her greatest love and who is debating having a second child with her greatest enemy, Olive’s dad.

It is being made by “The End of the F***ing World” producer Clerkenwell Films and 3Arts. Netflix confirmed that shooting is now underway.

  Katherine Ryan Says Boyfriend Saved Her

    Katherine Ryan Says Boyfriend Saved Her Netflix Scripts in Fight With Burglar

