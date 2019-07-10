Katherine Heigl to Star in Netflix ‘Firefly Lane’ Series

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Suits” star Katherine Heigl has been cast as one of the leads in Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s novel “Firefly Lane.”

Heigl will play the role of Tully Hart, who is described as a magnetic, ambitious and fiercely loyal woman. The show revolves around Tully and Kate, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends through 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. However, when an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, the pair goes their separate ways and it’s unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.

The actress is also coming on board as an executive producer, alongside Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose. Maggie Friedman will write, showrun and executive produce the 10-episode series. Original author Hannah serves as a co-executive producer. Friedman was previously a writer-producer on “Dawson’s Creek,” “Witches of East End,” and, more recently, the CW’s “No Tomorrow.”

Peter O’Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

“Firefly Lane” will represent the third adaptation of Hannah’s novels currently in production, with “The Nightingale” and “The Great Alone” both on the slate at TriStar Pictures. The latter is being directed by Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” producer Michelle MacLaren.