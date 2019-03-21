Katherine Heigl Cast as Lead in CBS Comedy Pilot

Katherine Heigl has been cast as the female lead in the CBS comedy pilot “Our House,” Variety has learned.

The show centers around a devoted mom (Heigl) and dad, who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a kid, but discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings back in the picture.

Heigl will play Bridget, who tries her best to be a laid-back, progressive parent like her therapist husband, Shawn (played by Malcolm Barrett), but often finds herself reverting to the old school style of her parents. Now that she’s moved back into her childhood home, surrounded by her parents and crazy siblings, finding a balance between these wildly different parenting styles becomes increasingly difficult for her.

Brendan O’Brien will write and executive produce the pilot, with Nick Stoller and Conor Welch executive producing. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

The show marks Heigl’s first foray into broadcast comedy, and she will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

Her previous TV credits include her Emmy-winning role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on “Grey’s Anatomy,” as well as starring as Samantha Wheeler in the final season of “Suits.” Her film credits include “Knocked Up,” “27 Dresses” and “The Ugly Truth.”

She is repped by Zero Gravity Management, Nancy Heigl, and attorney Stephen Barnes of Morris Yorn.