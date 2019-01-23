Kate Winslet to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet will star in and executive produce the limited series “Mare of Easttown” for HBO, Variety has confirmed.

Winslet will play a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder.

The series is a co-production between HBO and wiip, the CAA-backed independent studio headed by Paul Lee. Brad Ingelsby created the show. He will write all episodes in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Gavin O’Connor will also executive produce and direct all episodes. Lee and Mark Roybal will executive produce for wiip, while Gordon Gray will executive produce via Mayhem Pictures.

This marks Winslet’s first television role since appearing in the five-part HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce” in 2011. Primarily known for her film work, Winslet has been nominated for seven Academy Awards throughout her career. She won the award for best actress in 2008 for “The Reader.” She was also nominated for her work in films like “Titanic,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” and most recently “Steve Jobs.”

O’Connor is a celebrated writer, director, and producer. Some of his notable films include “Tumbleweeds,” “Warrior,” “The Accountant,” and “Jane Got a Gun.” On the TV side, he has previously directed episodes of shows like “Seven Seconds” and “The Americans.”

Ingelsby is known for writing films like “Out of the Furnace,” “Run All Night,” and “American Woman.” He is also working on the upcoming film “Torrance” alongside O’Connor.

Winslet is repped by CAA in the U.S. and United Agents in the U.K. O’Connor is repped by WME. Ingelsby is repped by CAA and Energy Entertainment.

