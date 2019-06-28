Kate McKinnon Debuts Marianne Williamson Impression on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Kate McKinnon, a consummate political impersonator, took Marianne Williamson as her latest subject on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” following Thursday night’s Democratic debate.

“Gosh, I wish there was an ‘SNL’ show this week,” said McKinnon, of the missed opportunity to skewer the debates on the sketch show. Meyers pointed out that time might be running out for McKinnon to poke fun at Williamson, who had some of the debate’s oddest utterances. “She might not make it to the fall,” said Meyers. “The window for Marianne Williamson impressions might be closing fast.”

Channeling the self help guru turned presidential candidate, McKinnon laid out the plan — or anti-plan — for America. “I’ve heard a lot of plans here tonight. And if we think plans are going to beat Donald Trump, we got another thing coming,” she began.

“My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it. My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon,” she explaied.

One of the biggest moments to serve as parody fodder from the debate was when Williamson was asked what she would do first as president. The candidate’s response: “My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it’s the best place in the world for a child to grow up. And I will tell her, ‘Girlfriend, you are so wrong.’ Because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.”

McKinnon gave her version of the Kiwi phone call, “I said to the president of New Zealand, I said, ‘Girlfriend, you’re so on.” McKinnon’s Williamson would also give some new age advice to U.S. president: “And I would say to Donald Trump, ‘Boyfriend, you chill.'”

McKinnon has famously impersonated other politicians including Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessions, Angela Merkel, Kellyanne Conway, Elizabeth Warren, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Theresa May and Betsy DeVos. With this year’s crowded field of presidential candidates, watch out for more names on McKinnon’s list.

Watch the impression above.