Audible Sets Premiere for Kate McKinnon’s ‘Heads Will Roll’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Audible has released the cover art for “Heads Will Roll,” the audiobook giant’s first foray into comedy originals.

Set to launch May 2nd, the absurdist 10-episode medieval series comes from the minds of “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kate McKinnon and her sister Emily Lynne, who both star.

McKinnon plays the evil Queen Mortuana of the Night Realm, while Lynne will voice her ditsy raven minion JoJo. After they receive a prophecy about an imminent peasant uprising, the pair must journey to find the “Shard of Acquiescence,” which will put down the rebellion and save the throne. Listeners will find out if their friendship will survive the perils of politics, which entails sensitive generals, chatty sex slaves, whiny behemoths, princes with bird fetishes, and the notion of democracy.

The raunchy satire also includes the talents of Andrea Martin, Carol Kane, Audra McDonald, Aidy Bryant, Alex Moffat, Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd, Steve Higgins, Bob the Drag Queen, Esther Perel, and more.

“’Heads Will Roll’ is a one of a kind, genre-bending series that takes audiences on a wild ride as it combines hilarious narrative storytelling, music and brutally sharp wit,” said David Blum, Editor in Chief of Audible Originals. “We simply can’t wait for Audible listeners to experience this wry and genius comedy from two talented sisters and an all-star cast.”

In February, Variety reported exclusively that Audible had struck a deal with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video to create multiple audio-only original comedy programs for its listeners. The show is executive produced by Broadway Video’s Britta von Schoeler and produced by Austin Breslow. Will Rogers and Ian Stearns are executive producers for Audible.

Although Audible previously developed comedic fiction and memoirs, the new partnership marks the audiobook company’s first venture into long-form scripted comedy originals, according to Blum.