×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kate del Castillo Signs Development Deal with Endemol Shine Boomdog (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kate del castillo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Endemol Shine

Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Mexico City-based division of Endemol Shine North America, has signed a development pact with actress Kate del Castillo and her fledgling Cholawood Productions company.

Founded by Del Castillo and her partners, entertainment industry exec Carmen Cervantes and journalist Jessica Maldonado, Cholawood will be based out of Endemol Shine’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Del Castillo will both produce and star in shows that will be jointly developed between Cholawood and Endemol. Flavio Morales, Endemol Shine Latino’s Los Angeles-based executive VP of U.S. Initiatives, will oversee the projects with Del Castillo and her Cholawood team.

“It’s an ideal time for Latina-led content; we need more projects told from a woman’s point of view,” said Del Castillo of her company’s mandate to produce more premium content with strong female and Latino characters. The first-look deal could encompass scripted and unscripted television, feature films and documentaries.

Related

Both sides are currently exploring scripted and unscripted development opportunities in both English and Spanish.

While unclear on which projects in the pipeline will first go into production, Endemol Shine Boomdog CEO Alejandro Rincon cited the company’s push to grow its scripted programming content.

“We’re hoping to enlist other big talent and producers to similar development deals,” he said.

Del Castillo said she feels the time is ripe for pitching Latino-focused stories.

“We are here to create a new narrative empowering the Latina and Latino communities. It’s time for us to steer away from stereotypes and clichés,” said Del Castillo. The pact comes at a time when the latest studies continue to report the lack of representation of Latinos both behind and in front of the camera, especially in film.

Best known for her starring role in Telemundo’s smash drama “La Reina del Sur” and her Netflix productions “Ingobernable” and “The Day I Met El Chapo,” Del Castillo next appears with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the upcoming action comedy “Bad Boys for Life,” the third installment of the “Bad Boys” franchise.

Endemol Shine Boomdog produces such hit series as “Chumel Con Chumel” (HBO), “MasterChef Latino” (Telemundo), “MasterChef Mexico” (Azteca), “Mira Quien Baila” (Televisa/Univision), “Nicky Jam: El Ganador” (Netflix/Telemundo), “LOL” (Amazon) and “Me Caigo de Risa” (Televisa). The studio’s drama series “El Vato” (Netflix/Universo) snagged an International Emmy Award last year.

Endemol Shine Boomdog recently announced a production and development deal with Televisa, which included the top-rated Mexican adaptation of music competition show, “The Masked Singer.” In August, Amazon Prime licensed the studio’s upcoming drama series about ‘70s pop band phenomenon Menudo in Súbete a mi Moto,” co-produced with Somos Productions and Piñolywood Studios.

(Pictured: Carmen Cervantes, Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado)

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Kate del castillo

    Kate del Castillo Signs Development Deal with Endemol Shine Boomdog (EXCLUSIVE)

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Mexico City-based division of Endemol Shine North America, has signed a development pact with actress Kate del Castillo and her fledgling Cholawood Productions company. Founded by Del Castillo and her partners, entertainment industry exec Carmen Cervantes and journalist Jessica Maldonado, Cholawood will be based out of Endemol Shine’s Los Angeles headquarters. [...]

  • Sharon White, chief executive of OfcomOxford

    British Broadcasters Must 'Redouble Efforts' on Diversity, Media Regulator Says

    With progress on diversity in the television workforce appearing to slow, British broadcasters must “redouble their efforts” to improve the situation across the industry, the U.K.’s media regulator said. In its third annual report into diversity and equal opportunities in the British TV sector, Ofcom said that in the past year there had been “no [...]

  • Tin Star

    Sky Studios Launches U.K. Innovation Hub in Northern England

    Sky Studios is launching a new Innovation Hub in Leeds, the northern English city that is also set to become the new headquarters of British pubcaster Channel 4. Sky Studios, the production arm of pay-TV giant Sky, said Wednesday that the new regional hub would focus on talent development, scripted partnerships and new content experiences, [...]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season

    'The Bachelor': ABC Announces Leading Man For Season 24

    ABC has cast its next leading man for Season 24 of “The Bachelor.” Peter Weber has officially been named the upcoming “Bachelor.” The announcement was made Tuesday night on ABC’s “Bachelor In Paradise” reunion special. Weber appeared on Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” with Hannah Brown, ultimately becoming the second runner-up. He was a fan-favorite [...]

  • SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz (left),

    Showrunner John Glenn Exits 'SEAL Team' at CBS

    CBS is cutting ties with “SEAL Team” showrunner John Glenn, Variety has confirmed. Glenn joined the show for its second season, which premiered in October of last year. Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also executive produced. “Regarding ‘SEAL Team,’ I am proud of the work we did – and greatly enjoyed having the chance to [...]

  • NBC Campaign Aims to Reclaim Brand

    NBC Launches Campaign to Reclaim Brand Ownership of Hit Comedies (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC is preparing a new salvo in the streaming-era TV branding wars. As audiences increasingly watch shows like “The Good Place” and “Superstore” on other platforms, the Peacock network has launched a new campaign to remind them that these are, first and foremost, NBC shows. And they’re even enlisting a real-life peacock to convey the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad