HBO’s Kary Antholis Steps Down, Len Amato to Lead HBO Miniseries, Cinemax

Kary Antholis Len Amato
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

President of HBO Films’ miniseries and Cinemax programming Kary Antholis is stepping down from his position at the premium cabler. HBO Films president Len Amato will expand his position and take on Antholis’ responsibilities and title.

“Kary has been a key creative force at HBO and Cinemax over the past three decades,” said HBO programming chief Casey Bloys in a statement. “We are extremely appreciative of all that he has accomplished and contributed to the company, and we look forward to working with him as a producer and innovative voice in his new endeavors.”

Antholis, who spent over 25 years at HBO, said that he is “deeply grateful” to the premium cable network.

“I am particularly pleased that HBO‘s generosity – in addition to encouraging me to develop and produce TV projects – will allow me to pursue my long-held vision of creating a digital media enterprise focused on crime journalism and storytelling,” he said.

In his stead will be Amato, who said that he is “honored” to expand his duties to include HBO Miniseries and Cinemax.

“It’s a privilege to continue working with my colleagues and all the incredible artists who make HBO a very special destination for great talent and whose vision creates such relevant and impactful storytelling.”

The move comes on the heels of last month’s news that HBO has begun offering voluntary buyouts to older employees, and Monday’s leadership shakeup that now sees ex-NBC Entertainment head Bob Greenblatt as the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, overseeing HBO, TNT, TBS, TruTV and the upcoming streaming service. HBO CEO Richard Plepler and Turner head David Levy both stepped down last week.

