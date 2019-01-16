Karen Kovacs, Time Inc. Veteran, Named Exec VP of Client Partnerships at NBCU Ad Sales

Karen Kovacs , a former senior executive at Time Inc. and a one-time publisher of People magazine, has been named executive vice president of client partnerships at NBCUniversal ’s ad-sales unit.

oversee broader partnerships with advertisers, and work to develop deeper alliances between sponsors and various parts of NBCU’s media portfolio. She will report to Mark Marshall , p Kovacs willresident, ad sales and partnerships.

“Karen and her team will help our partners understand how the NBCU portfolio solutions can deliver impact beyond impressions,” Marshall said in a prepared statement.