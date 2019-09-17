‘Veep’ Cast, Kardashian Sisters Among Next Round of Emmy Presenters

A “Veep” reunion is on tap this Sunday on the Emmy stage, as producers reveal the second round of presenters at this year’s ceremony.

Emmy nominee Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who’s poised to make history on Sunday if she wins (giving her the title for most Emmy wins ever by a performer), will be joined on stage by her fellow “Veep”-mates Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn, Clea Duvall, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sarah Sutherland and Matt Walsh.

Other casts presenting include the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” trio of Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Also tapped to present at this year’s 71st Emmy Awards: Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Ike Barinholtz (“Bless the Harts”), Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Gwyneth Paltrow (“The Politician”), Amy Poehler (“Duncanville”), Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”), RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Lilly Singh (“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”), Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora”) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”).

Among those presenters, Anderson, Hader, Louis-Dreyfus, Poehler, RuPaul, Stiller and Waller-Bridge are also nominees.

They join a previously announced lineup of presenters that include the cast of “Game of Thrones,” Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Peter Krause, Naomi Watts and Zendaya.

Producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted are behind this year’s telecast. The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

[Pictured: Cast of “Veep” at the 2017 Emmy Awards.]