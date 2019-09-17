×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Veep’ Cast, Kardashian Sisters Among Next Round of Emmy Presenters

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Veep cast - Outstanding Comedy Series69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A “Veep” reunion is on tap this Sunday on the Emmy stage, as producers reveal the second round of presenters at this year’s ceremony.

Emmy nominee Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who’s poised to make history on Sunday if she wins (giving her the title for most Emmy wins ever by a performer), will be joined on stage by her fellow “Veep”-mates Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn, Clea Duvall, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sarah Sutherland and Matt Walsh.

Other casts presenting include the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” trio of Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Also tapped to present at this year’s 71st Emmy Awards: Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Ike Barinholtz (“Bless the Harts”), Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Gwyneth Paltrow (“The Politician”), Amy Poehler (“Duncanville”), Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”), RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Lilly Singh (“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”), Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora”) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”).

Among those presenters, Anderson, Hader, Louis-Dreyfus, Poehler, RuPaul, Stiller and Waller-Bridge are also nominees.

They join a previously announced lineup of presenters that include the cast of “Game of Thrones,” Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Peter Krause, Naomi Watts and Zendaya.

Producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted are behind this year’s telecast. The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

[Pictured: Cast of “Veep” at the 2017 Emmy Awards.]

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Cokie Roberts Dead: Journalist Savvy About

    Cokie Roberts, Journalist Savvy About Politics, Dies at 75

    Journalist Cokie Roberts, who was a contributing senior news analyst for NPR, a regular round-table analyst for “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” and a political commentator for ABC News, among many other contributions during a four-decade career, has died. She was 75. Roberts died Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer, her family confirmed. “Cokie’s [...]

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez-Produced Docuseries 'Living Undocumented' Ordered at Netflix

    Selena Gomez is set to produce a docuseries with Netflix. The series, entitled “Living Undocumented,” follows eight undocumented families who took the extraordinary risk of allowing film crews to chronicle their lives as they faced potential deportation. Ranging from harrowing to hopeful, their journeys illuminate and humanize the complex U.S. immigration system. The series depicts [...]

  • Veep cast - Outstanding Comedy Series69th

    'Veep' Cast, Kardashian Sisters Among Next Round of Emmy Presenters

    A “Veep” reunion is on tap this Sunday on the Emmy stage, as producers reveal the second round of presenters at this year’s ceremony. Emmy nominee Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who’s poised to make history on Sunday if she wins (giving her the title for most Emmy wins ever by a performer), will be joined on stage [...]

  • VJ1 RuPaul's Drag Race

    Pluto TV Adds Seven More Free Viacom Channels, Including One for 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

    Viacom continues stuffing more library content into Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported internet streaming service, adding a range of African American and LGBTQ programming from VH1 and BET. On Tuesday, Pluto TV launched seven new genre channels with content from its parent, including dedicated channels for VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — with episodes from the [...]

  • SNL Cast

    Why Late-Night Comedy Is Under More Scrutiny Than Ever Before

    Late-night tv viewing is getting significantly more intense. In an era when audiences have become increasingly polarized by politics and their viewing habits have been fragmented by a dizzying array of streaming-video technologies, TV’s growing spate of late-night programs face new challenges. What’s funny to one crowd can be offensive to another. And with the [...]

  • Norman Lear Advocacy

    How Norman Lear Devoted Himself to a Lifetime of Advocacy

    Norman Lear often recalls the moment he became politically and socially conscious of the world around him. When he was 9, he discovered Father Charles Coughlin while tinkering with his crystal radio set. Coughlin was an infamously anti-Semitic broadcaster and considered the father of hate radio. Lear, who is set to receive Variety’s Creative Conscience [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad