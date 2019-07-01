×

Kaley Cuoco Signs New Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV, Boards WarnerMedia Series

Kaley CuocoHilarity for Charity Sixth Annual Variety Show, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco is extending her relationship with the studio that produced the historic CBS series.

Cuoco has signed an exclusive, multiyear overall agreement with Warner Bros. Television, which includes a new podcast deal for her production banner Yes, Norman Productions, a starring role in a prospective WarnerMedia series, and a talent holding provision for her future acting services.

The WarnerMedia series in question is “The Flight Attendant,” a one-hour thriller based on the novel by best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Cuoco will also executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, Suzanne McCormack, and “Supernatural” producer Steve Yockey, who will adapt the novel.

Cuoco optioned “The Flight Attendant” and has been developing it since signing her her initial pod deal with the studio in 2017, while the new deal will see her and the Yes, Norman team, led by SVP McCormack, continue to develop TV projects for multiple Warner Bros. TV Group platforms.

Related

“I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship,” said Cuoco in a statement. “They’re stuck with me now!”

Cuoco and Yes, Norman are also producing the upcoming Warner Bros. Animation series “Harley Quinn,” which is currently set for the DC Universe streaming platform. Cuoco will voice the twisted titular character as well as executive producer the half-hour adult series.

She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, SDB Partners, Hansen Jacobson Teller and Viewpoint.

“The Flight Attendant” is the latest project to join the WarnerMedia slate which currently includes “Dune: The Sisterhood,” which has Denis Villeneuve at the helm, “Tokyo Vice” starring Ansel Elgort and “Love Life” starring Anna Kendrick with Paul Feig executive producing. As Variety exclusively reported, Elizabeth Banks is currently developing a series version of the podcast “Over My Dead Body” for the service which is set to launch in 2020, while a “Gremlins” animated series is also in the works.

