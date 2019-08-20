Kaley Cuoco HBO Max Series ‘The Flight Attendant’ Sets Creative Team

The creative team set to bring Kaley Cuoco’s dark comedy series “The Flight Attendant” to HBO Max has taken shape.

The series, which tells the terrifying story of a flight attendant (Cuoco) who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and no idea what happened, has tapped Susanna Fogel to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Fogel has been highly active on the feature front recently, directing 2018’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and earning a co-writing credit on Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart.”

Previously announced executive producer Steve Yockey, who co-executive produced on “Supernatural,” has been named as showrunner for the Yes, Norman Productions, Berlanti Productions and Warner Horizon Scripted Television series. “Nashville” executive producers Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin have been tapped to serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on “The Flight Attendant,” working alongside Yockey, who adapted the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.

Cuoco also serves as an EP on the series alongside Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer.

The show is a product of Cuoco’s multiyear overall agreement with Warner Bros. Television, which the actress signed back in early July. That agreement includes a production deal for her Yes, Norman banner, as well as a talent holding provision for her future acting services. The actress optioned “The Flight Attendant” and has been developing it since signing her her initial pod deal with the studio in 2017.