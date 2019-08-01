Kaley Cuoco to Produce CBS Comedy Starring Santina Muha, Lindsey Kraft

CBS is developing a single-camera comedy series that boasts “Big Bang Theory” alum Kaley Cuoco among its executive producers.

Titled “Pretty,” the project is about a ballsy, passionate woman (Muha) who moves from Jersey to L.A. to pursue her dreams of finding love and becoming the next Oprah. Lindsey Kraft will also star.

Kraft and Muha wrote the story for “Pretty” with Kraft writing the teleplay. Muha will produce with Kraft co-executive producing. Cuoco will executive produce under her Yes, Norman Productions banner along with Michelle Nader and Danielle Stokdyk. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack will also co-executive produce. Yes, Norman will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where the company is under an overall deal.

Muha’s credits include Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” as well as shows like “One Day at a Time” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” She is also a regular performer with the Upright Citizens Brigade. Muha, who was paralyzed in a car accident at age 6, was named New Mobility Magazine’s “Women to Watch: 5 Under 40” in 2018

She is repped by AKA Talent Agency.

Kraft’s writing credits include co-writing the pilot “Throuple” for NBC, in which she was also set to star. Her acting credits include “Grace and Frankie,” “Getting On,” “The Big Bang Theory” and as co-lead on “Living Biblically.”

She is repped by SBD Partners, Burstein Company, and Paul Hastings LLP.