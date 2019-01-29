×
Kal Penn Single-Camera Comedy Scores Pilot Order at NBC

Kal Penn
CREDIT: Efren Landaos/REX/Shutterstock

NBC has given a pilot order to a single-camera project starring Kal Penn.

Penn also co-wrote the untitled project with Matt Murray, with both attached as executive producers. It follows former New York City Councilman Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in need of his help and in search of the American Dream.

Michael Schur will serve as a supervising executive producer on the project via his Fremulon Entertainment banner. David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment and Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment will also executive produce, with Universal Television producing. Both Murray and Schur are under overall deals at the studio.

Penn’s most recent TV role was on the ABC drama series “Designated Survivor,” which was recently revived at Netflix after being cancelled at the broadcaster. He is also set to host an Amazon docuseries on the global economy that hails from Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. Penn is best known for his starring role in the “Harold & Kumar” comedy film franchise, as well his time on the hit Fox medical drama “House.” He also worked as the White House Associate Director of Public Engagement under the Obama administration.

Murray has frequently collaborated with Schur in the past, having written for shows such as “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “The Good Place.” His other credits include “Saturday Night Live,” “Community,” and “The Cleveland Show.”

Should the project go to series, it would mark the fourth show that Schur has on the air at NBC. The broadcaster currently airs “The Good Place,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”–which was acquired by NBC after its cancellation at Fox–and the multi-cam comedy “Abby’s,” which launches in March.

Penn is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Fuller Law. Murray is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Hansen Jacobson. Schur is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Hansen Jacobson.

