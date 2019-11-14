‘The Jungle Book’ Writer Justin Marks Inks Overall Deal With FX Productions

“Counterpart” creator and showrunner and “The Jungle Book” scribe Justin Marks has signed an overall deal to create new content for FX Productions.

“Justin is a true creative talent and we feel fortunate to be his partners in supporting his vision of bold and ambitious storytelling,” said FX Entertainment original programming president Gina Balian.

Marks, the writer behind the Jon Favreau-directed Disney flick “The Jungle Book,” is currently working on penning the sequel for Walt Disney Studios. Most recently, he wrote “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, which is slated for a June 26, 2020, release from Paramount Pictures. Marks is also in the process of writing an animated musical feature film for Netflix with Wyclef Jean with Greg Silverman producing. “Counterpart,” the Starz spy drama starring J.K. Simmons that Marks created, was cancelled in February after two seasons on the air.

“From the moment I met FX a few years ago, I knew where I wanted to be,” said Marks. “They are some of the smartest people in this business, or any business I can think of. I’m beside myself with excitement. I‘m the nerdy kid who just scored a prom date with his ultimate high school crush.”

Marks is repped by Lit Entertainment Group and attorneys Stephen Clark and Melissa Rogal.