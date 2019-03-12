×
Justin Kirk Boards CBS Pilot ‘Under the Bridge’ in Lead Role

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Justin Kirk has joined the cast of the CBS drama pilot “Under the Bridge,” Variety has learned.

He will play Michael, husband to Jennifer Morrison’s Caitlin, and one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons around.

Michael is described as a charming natural leader, who is a real mover and shaker in the private practice he founded with his and Caitlin’s best friends, Dan (David Ajala), Charlie (Reggie Lee) and Ameni (Sarayu Blue). Always the class clown, Michael is learning that his irreverent and sometimes inappropriate behavior have landed him in hot water, and the hospital he is aligned with wants him booted out.

The show revolves around the scandal which rocks Caitlin’s medical practice, and she must rise to the occasion and take the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

Kirk’s recent credits include “Vice” and “Molly’s Game” on the film side, and “Kidding” and “Modern Family” on the TV front. He is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.

Under the Bridge” hails from Rina Mimoun, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television will also executive produce. Victoria Mahoney will direct the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

