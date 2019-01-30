×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Entertainment Sells Majority Stake, Sets $25 Million Production Fund

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Baldoni
CREDIT: Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni has struck a deal with a private investor to sell a majority stake in his Wayfarer Entertainment banner to a private investor based in Chicago.

The transaction also calls for the investor, whose name was not disclosed, to establish a $25 million fund to produce content that is in keeping with Wayfarer’s mission of creating content that “brings people together.”

Wayfarer said the company was valued at $10 million in the deal with the investment fund dubbed 4S Bay. Baldoni said the influx of capital has come from a wealthy individual focused on impact investing. With the new stake in hand, Los Angeles-based Wayfarer plans to expand from its current staff of about eight employees to a larger and more diversified production operation. The company is in the midst of searching for a CEO and other C-suite executives. It’s also looking for new office space after being based on Sunset Gower Studios in recent years.

“This company is about bringing people together and creating premium content,” Baldoni told Variety. “The content we consume is so important — it’s important that we create content that says something, that can bring us together to remember our shared humanity.”

Related

Baldoni said he founded Wayfarer seven years ago years ago “in a home that was going into foreclosure” before he found a steady gig on the CW’s much-praised “Jane the Virgin.” Baldoni’s partners at present are Ahmed Musiol and Farhoud Meybodi.

Wayfarer is the home of the CW program “My Last Days,” which chronicles the end of life for those battling terminal illness. It also produces the web series “Man Enough,” examining the concerns about “toxic” masculinity. Wayfarer will release its first feature film, the Baldoni-directed drama “Five Feet Apart,” through CBS Films in March. The company has also done commercial work for Metro PCS, Wells Fargo, Subaru, the Ad Council, Kellogg’s and Ford.

Baldoni plans to devote more time to expanding Wayfarer after he wraps production on the fifth and final season of “Jane the Virgin” this year. He also has a movie in development at Warner Bros., “Clouds,” in which he is tabbed to direct and to star.

“This is a really exciting time to spread our wings and see what’s possible,” Baldoni said. “We have (financial) backing. We don’t have to worry about overdraft fees. For me after starting this company in my home that was going into foreclosure seven years ago — this is really a special time. If you follow your heart and believe in yourself, anything is possible.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Picture shows: Strict management of the

    ‘Blue Planet II’ Creator Signs Programming Deal With Netflix

    James Honeyborne, the creator of “Blue Planet II,” has inked an overall deal with Netflix. Honeyborne is an internationally acclaimed producer of blue-chip natural history programming. He recently left U.K. pubcaster the BBC’s Natural History Unit to set up his own banner, Freeborne Media, with director Renee Godfrey. They have inked a multiyear deal to [...]

  • Göteborg: DR Drama’s “When the Dust

    Milad Alami to Helm DR Drama ‘When the Dust Settles’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    GOTEBORG, Sweden — After “Borgen” and “Ride Upon the Storm,” DR Drama’s next ambitious show is a fictional-character driven drama set against a terror attack in a Copenhagen restaurant. Penned by “Dicte” co-creators Ida Maria Rydén and Dorte W. Høgh, the series explores the lives of eight characters before and after the attack, and how [...]

  • 'NCIS: New Orleans' Executive Producer Fired

    'NCIS: New Orleans' Executive Producer Fired

    An executive producer of “NCIS: New Orleans,” Adam Targum, is no longer with the series, Variety has confirmed. Targum is the subject of a report from Vulture, which indicated that his exit occurred after a complaint was received by HR. Targum had served as deputy to showrunner Christopher Silber and left the series Jan. 25. CBS declined [...]

  • Hannah Simone

    Hannah Simone Comedy Ordered to Pilot at ABC

    ABC has ordered a pilot for an untitled single-camera comedy from Hannah Simone. The “New Girl” alum will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the series, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a [...]

  • Kate del CastilloTelemundo 'LaReina Del Sur'

    Kate del Castillo: No Regrets About El Chapo Visit Despite the Cost to Her Career

    Actor Kate del Castillo made headlines in October 2015 for taking Sean Penn on a risky trek to meet with notorious Mexican drug lord and fugitive Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in a remote location in Mexico. She has no regrets about the incident, even though it hurt her acting career and prevented her from returning [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad