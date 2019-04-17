×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chicago State’s Attorney Questioned Charges Against Jussie Smollett as Excessive

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie Smollett
CREDIT: Paul Beaty/AP

The Cook County State’s Attorney whose office was tasked with handling the prosecution of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett at one point referred to him as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops” yet argued that he was being charged with an excessive amount of felonies.

In text messages obtained by Variety, Kim Foxx wrote to one of her associates on March 8, just after Smollett had been indicted on 16 felony counts, “Sooo…I’m recused. But when people accuse us of overcharging cases … 16 counts on a class 4 becomes exhibit A.”

The associate answered, “Yes. I can see where that can be seen as excessive.”

“Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16,” Foxx added, apparently comparing the charges to those faced by singer R. Kelly. Then, she wrote, “On a case eligible for deferred prosecution I think it’s indicative of something we should be looking at generally. Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should.”

“Agreed,” the associate answered.

Smollett had faced the felony charges after a grand jury indictment on claims that he had staged a hate crime attack in Chicago in January. But on March 26, just weeks after the indictment, the Cook County State’s Attorney dropped the charges. In exchange, Smollett forfeited a $10,000 bond and agreed to community service.

Related

Foxx had recused herself from the case in February after she had communications with one of Smollett’s relatives.

The text messages were revealed in a trove of text messages and emails released on Tuesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. But the States Attorney exempted many records from disclosure, citing privileged communications and the sealing of the court file after the charges were dropped.

The decision to drop the charges triggered harsh criticism from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Last week the city of Chicago sued Smollett for more than $130,000 in costs to cover the investigation.

Smollett has insisted that he told the truth about the attack. He claimed that on Jan. 29, two attackers struck him, shouted “MAGA Country” and wrapped a noose around his neck.

Many of the text messages and emails released detail how the State’s Attorneys office responded to the furor after the charges were dropped and defended their decision by releasing data on other cases.

Joseph Magats, the First Assistant in the State’s Attorney’s office, ultimately made the decision not to prosecute the case. He told the CBS Chicago station that he did not believe that Smollett was innocent but “based on all facts and circumstances of the case, and also keeping in mind resources and keeping in mind that the office’s  number one priority is to combat violent crime and the drivers of violence, I decided to offer this disposition in the case.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett

    Chicago State's Attorney Questioned Charges Against Jussie Smollett as Excessive

    The Cook County State’s Attorney whose office was tasked with handling the prosecution of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett at one point referred to him as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops” yet argued that he was being charged with an excessive amount of felonies. In text messages obtained by Variety, Kim Foxx wrote [...]

  • Laura Ingraham Nipsey Hussle

    Snoop Dogg, the Game Call for Laura Ingraham's Firing Over Nipsey Hussle Segment

    Laura Ingraham is stirring up controversy again … this time with her contentious on-air comments about Nipsey Hussle. Fellow rappers T.I., Snoop Dogg and the Game, along with R&B artist Tank, came to Hussle’s defense on social media and demanded the Fox News host’s firing. Ingraham mocked YG’s 2016 song “FDT,” featuring Hussle, on her [...]

  • Los Espookys

    TV News Roundup: HBO Set Premiere Date for Spanish-Language Comedy 'Los Espookys'

    In today’s roundup, HBO sets a premiere date for “Los Espookys,” a Spanish-language horror-comedy.  DATES Produced by “Saturday Night Live’s” Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels, “Los Espookys” premieres on HBO on June 14 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The six-episode, mostly Spanish-language series follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a business, giving out scares to [...]

  • alden ehrenreich han solo star wars

    Alden Ehrenreich to Star in UCP Series 'Brave New World'

    Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in a lead role of the planned series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” Variety has confirmed. “Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and [...]

  • John Legend Art of Elysium

    John Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. Signs Overall Deal With ABC

    Get Lifted Film Co., the production company co-founded by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, has signed a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios, Variety has learned. Under the new deal, Get Lifted will produce scripted television across all platforms exclusively for ABC. The company previously had a first look deal at Sony Pictures TV. “John Legend [...]

  • John Cusack to Star in 'Utopia'

    John Cusack to Star in Amazon Series 'Utopia'

    John Cusack will star in a series regular role as Dr. Kevin Christie in Amazon’s upcoming show “Utopia.” In “Utopia,” a group of young adults who meet online are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. They discover the conspiracy theories in [...]

  • 'Veep' Showrunner David Mandel Signs New

    'Veep' Showrunner David Mandel Signs New Overall Deal With HBO

    HBO veteran and current “Veep” showrunner David Mandel has signed a new three-year overall deal with the cable network, Variety has learned. Mandel, who previously wrote, directed and executive produced “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for HBO, will continue to develop and produce TV projects for the cabler after “Veep” comes to an end this season. He succeeded Armando [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad