Fox CEO Charlie Collier on Jussie Smollett Attack: ‘Our Heart Goes Out to Him’

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier addressed the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on Wednesday.

“He’s an important and so talented member of the Fox family and our heart goes out to him,” Collier said during his executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Collier said he could not comment in detail due to the ongoing criminal investigation, but did say, “It’s been really gratifying to see the creative community rally around him.”

According to a statement released by the Chicago Police Department, Smollett was beaten by two men who approached him by yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 300 block of E. North Water St. They proceeded to assault Smollett and “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him.

The two men are also said to have put a rope around Smollett’s neck before fleeing on foot. Smollett then transported himself to an area hospital.