×

Jussie Smollett Returns to ‘Empire’ Set After Posting Bail in False Hate Crime Case

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie Smollett Assult Fake
CREDIT: Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstoc

Jussie Smollett is back on the set of “Empire” in Chicago following his release from police custody on Thursday, Variety has learned.

Smollett was released after posting bail in Chicago after police accused him of staging what was originally reported as a hate crime last month. He was originally intended to film throughout this week on the Fox series, but his role was dramatically reduced in light of his ongoing legal troubles.

Whether or not Smollett will continue to work on the show as it wraps up the final two episodes of its fifth season remains to be seen. Fox has stood behind the actor for the most part, issuing multiple statements backing him as evidence grew that he had staged his own assault. Earlier on Thursday though, the network released a new statement that said in part, “We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options.”

Smollett surrendered to authorities and was arrested early Thursday morning in Chicago. He faces one felony count of filing a false police report. He has claimed that he was the victim of an assault in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 in Chicago, stating two men hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, beat him, poured bleach on him, and placed a rope around his neck. Smollett also said that the two men used the phrase “MAGA country” during the assault, a reference to President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Related

During a press conference on Thursday morning, the Chicago PD stated they believed Smollett staged the attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on “Empire.” They also said that Smollett had sent a threatening letter to himself that was received at Fox days before the attack.

Smollett and his representatives have repeatedly denied that he staged the attack.

According to a bond proffer released by prosecutors on Thursday, Smollett enlisted brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to help him stage the attack. He allegedly gave the brothers money to purchase supplies to use in the attack, including ski masks and and rope. Smollett is also said to have written a check to Abel in the amount of $3500 for he and his brother’s help in faking the assault.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Assult Fake

    Jussie Smollett Returns to 'Empire' Set After Posting Bail in False Hate Crime Case

    Jussie Smollett is back on the set of “Empire” in Chicago following his release from police custody on Thursday, Variety has learned. Smollett was released on a $100,000 bond after Chicago police accused him of staging what was originally reported as a hate crime last month. He was originally intended to film throughout the week [...]

  • Maxine Waters

    Maxine Waters Reacts to Jussie Smollett Arrest: 'I Would Be Disappointed' if It's a Hoax

    Maxine Waters said she “would be disappointed” if it’s proven that her friend Jussie Smollett staged his own attack. Speaking with Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Thursday at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards, the U.S. representative from California said, “If in fact it’s a hoax, of course I would be disappointed.” Smollett faces one felony [...]

  • Why Canadian Comedy 'Workin' Moms' is

    Why Canadian Comedy 'Workin' Moms' is Seeking the 'Netflix Effect'

    In terms of accolades, “Workin’ Moms” is at the top of the Canadian food chain. In two-and-a-half seasons the half-hour scripted comedy has garnered an International Emmy nomination, a dozen Canadian Screen Award nominations, and a 20% higher audience retention rate than the average series on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Meanwhile in its 2017 [...]

  • Brooke Shields Eva Longoria

    Brooke Shields, Jade Payton Join CW Pilot 'Glamorous,' Eva Longoria to Direct

    CW’s pilot “Glamorous” has cast two key roles and found its director. Brooke Shields and Jade Payton have been cast in the pilot, while Eva Longoria has come onboard to direct, Variety has learned. The pilot follows a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett's Bail Set at $100,000, Must Surrender Passport

    UPDATED: A Chicago judge set a $100,000 bond for Jussie Smollett on Thursday, as the “Empire” actor made his first court appearance. Smollett faces one felony count of filing a false police report. Police allege that Smollett staged a Jan. 29 attack, telling detectives that he was accosted by two men who used racial and [...]

  • Michael Jackson Estate Accuses HBO of

    Michael Jackson Estate Sues HBO for Non-Disparagement Contract Breach

    The estate of Michael Jackson sued HBO on Thursday, accusing the cable channel of violating a non-disparagement clause by agreeing to run “Leaving Neverland,” a documentary accusing Jackson of sexual abuse. The suit seeks to compel HBO to litigate the matter in a public arbitration process, and claims that the estate could be awarded $100 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad