‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Assaulted in Chicago in Suspected Hate Crime

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized early Tuesday following an assault in Chicago in what is described as a possible hate crime, Variety has confirmed.
According to a statement released by the Chicago Police Department, Smollett was beaten by two men who approached him by yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. They proceeded to assault Smollett and “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him.
The two men are also said to have put a rope around Smollett’s neck before fleeing on foot. Smollett then transported himself to an area hospital and is described as being in “good condition.”
Smollett was in Chicago ahead of a concert he was set to perform on Saturday.
More to come…
