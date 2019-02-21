×
‘Empire’ Producers Consider Suspending Jussie Smollett (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Executive Editor, TV

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

Jussie Smollett
CREDIT: Victoria Will/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fox is considering removing Jussie Smollett from production on “Empire,” Variety has learned. Sources close to the production revealed that producers are weighing whether to suspend the actor following his indictment Wednesday in Chicago, where he was charged with filing a false police report.

A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox Television, which produces the series, declined to comment.

On Jan. 29, Smollett told police that he was attacked by two men who poured an unknown chemical on him, put a rope around his neck, and used racial and homophobic slurs. Chicago PD eventually questions two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, who were in the vicinity of the event. The two men were arrested and questioned, but later released. Local Chicago media reported that the brothers told detectives that Smollett had paid them to stage the attack.

Fox had previously stood by Smollett, issuing two statements of support over the course of the investigation, and countering media reports that he was set to be fired from “Empire.” “Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show,” 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement Wednesday.

On Feb. 14, “Empire” executive producer Danny Strong wrote on Twitter. “There is 0% truth that @JussieSmollett was going to be written off of Empire. This rumor is totally false. He is the third lead and one of the most beloved characters on the show. Writing him off the show has NEVER even been discussed.”

