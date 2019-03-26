Jussie Smollett: News of Dropped Charges Draws Strong Reactions on Both Sides

The official Twitter account of the “Empire” writers’ room celebrated the news, tweeting a photo of the news being announced and the message “See y’all Wednesday.” Others accused the actor and musician of calling in political favors in order to get the charges dropped, with some accusing former President Barack Obama of intervening on Smollett’s behalf. Another said that both Smollett and the Chicago police department had damaged their reputations during the investigation.
FX has renewed Pamela Adlon’s comedy series “Better Things” for a fourth season. The fourth season is slated to air in 2020. “With every season, ‘Better Things’ becomes more vital, engaging and revelatory, cementing Pamela Adlon’s status as one of the most accomplished creative forces in television today,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks [...]
With new leadership in place at Univision, the network is evolving in ways its fast-growing Hispanic audience in the U.S. might find surprising. Look no further than the broadcaster’s primetime schedule, according to Jessica Rodriguez, CMO of Univision Communications and president/COO of Univision Networks, who relied on audience research to shake up traditional notions of [...]
Ava DuVernay, Toby Emmerich, and Michael Douglas will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s 11th Produced By Conference. The event will be held on June 8-9 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. Other notable speakers include Netflix executive Cindy Holland; Blumhouse producer Marci Wiseman; “Homecoming” showrunners Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz; Entertainment One [...]
“Fresh Off the Boat” and “Speechless” executive producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar have signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Variety has learned. The move marks the third overall the studio has signed since it officially became a part of Disney, after “Pretty Little Liars” producer I. Marlene King and “Daredevil” creator Drew [...]
The news that the charges against “Empire” star Jussie Smollett have been dropped drew strong reactions on both sides of the issue online Tuesday. The official Twitter account of the “Empire” writers’ room celebrated the news, tweeting a photo of the news being announced and the message “See y’all Wednesday.” Others accused the actor and [...]
Jean-Francois Camilleri is leaving Disney after more than 30 years and will replaced as the head of its French operation by Helene Etzi. Sources said Camilleri’s departure was his own decision. He announced his exit on Twitter, Tuesday, and paid tribute to his team and colleagues at Disney, thanking them for the “unique adventure.” In [...]
Sal Petruzzi, who has supervised U.S. communications outreach for the Turner suite of media businesses, will step down from the role as the unit, once part of Time Warner, is making a transition under the ownership of AT&T. “There comes a point in your career when it is time to say goodbye,” Petruzzi said in [...]