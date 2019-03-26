Jussie Smollett: News of Dropped Charges Draws Strong Reactions on Both Sides

The news that the charges against “Empire” star Jussie Smollett have been dropped drew strong reactions on both sides of the issue online Tuesday.

The official Twitter account of the “Empire” writers’ room celebrated the news, tweeting a photo of the news being announced and the message “See y’all Wednesday.” Others accused the actor and musician of calling in political favors in order to get the charges dropped, with some accusing former President Barack Obama of intervening on Smollett’s behalf. Another said that both Smollett and the Chicago police department had damaged their reputations during the investigation.

Read more reactions below.

Something tells me that Trump fans won't be so quick to accept the "exoneration" of Jussie Smollett. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) March 26, 2019

I'm sure the discussion on Twitter dot com today regarding Jussie Smollett and the clearing of charges against him will be nuanced, salient, and purposeful. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 26, 2019

Two reputations damaged here. Smollett and the Chicago PD. https://t.co/XCfIxnfVpL — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) March 26, 2019

I can't quite put my finger on it… but I feel like Jussie Smollett had a Chicago PD "Get of Jail Free Card." pic.twitter.com/HR4vxxAIxZ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 26, 2019

If Jussie Smollett is not guilty of filing a false report, there is no such thing as filing a false report — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 26, 2019

so jussie smollett can get 16 felonies dropped while people are still sitting in prison for weed possession? lol k. — MJ (@morganisawizard) March 26, 2019

Jussie Smollett proves no specific race is exclusive to privilege. No, privilege happens when you have connections and money. A lot of it. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) March 26, 2019

I'm tryna really understand what's happening with this Jussie Smollett case like what the fuck is real — NASA™ (@rxbendxniel) March 26, 2019