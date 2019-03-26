Charges Against Jussie Smollett Dropped, Lawyers Say

Charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett have been dropped, his lawyers confirmed to Variety.

The actor had been indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report, stemming from his alleged staging of a Jan. 29 hate attack.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him,” his legal team said in a statement to Variety. “Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement. Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result. Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”

The Cook County Attorney’s Office called the agreement reached an “appropriate resolution to this case” in a statement and cited the actor’s past charitable work in the community as factors in the dismissal. Smollett also forfeited his $10,000 bond payment to the city, per prosecutors. Law enforcement officials had criticized the actor for allegedly filing a false police report that required time and resources from the Chicago Police Department.

The Smollett family released a statement saying that “this morning truth has prevailed.”

“Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared,” the statement read. “Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of. He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack. This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged (cleared).”

Representatives for 20th Century Fox Television, the production company behind Fox’s “Empire,” said it has no comment.

Smollett is expected to make a public statement soon.

The actor and musician claimed that he was the victim of an assault in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 in Chicago, stating two men hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, beat him, poured bleach on him, and placed a rope around his neck. Smollett also said that the two men used the phrase “MAGA country” during the assault, a reference to President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Investigators conducted an investigation which led them to believe that Smollett paid two acquaintances — brothers Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo — to help him stage the attack. Police previously arrested the brothers, but they were later released without being charged.

