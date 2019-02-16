Jussie Smollett Case: Two Suspects Released Without Charges as New Evidence Emerges

After two days of questioning, the Chicago Police Department announced Friday evening that it has released two suspects in the Jussie Smollett case without filing charges.

On Friday evening, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that detectives had developed new information through the interviews.

“Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete,” he said.

Case Update: Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete. pic.twitter.com/Hswn1Qjgcy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2019

The two men — who police have not officially identified — had been under arrest as detectives investigated an alleged Jan. 29 assault on Smollett, one of the stars of “Empire.” The attorney for the two Nigerian brothers told CBS Chicago that both know Smollett from “Empire,” and that they go to the same gym. The attorney denied that the men had attacked Smollett.

Local media has reported that investigators are looking into whether the incident was staged. The Chicago Police Department has said that it had no confirmation that it was staged.

Police searched the home of the two brothers on Wednesday night, finding electronics, shoes, and bleach, according to local reports.

Guglielmi said earlier that Smollett is still being treated as a victim.

Fox issued a statement on Thursday standing by the actor, and strongly dismissing a report that Smollett may have acted out because he was being written off the show.