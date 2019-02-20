Video Shows Brothers Linked to Jussie Smollett Attack Buying Items From Alleged Assault

CBS 2 in Chicago has obtained surveillance footage of the two brothers who allegedly attacked “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett buying clothing that Smollett said they wore in the attack.

Two men who appear to be Ola and Abel Osundairo are seen in the video with several items, including a red hat, black ski mask and gloves, on the counter for purchase. They pay with cash, take the items and leave the store in the four-minute video.

Chicago police have announced this afternoon that Smollett has been named a suspect in a criminal investigation. Detectives will present evidence to a grand jury to determine whether or not to indict the actor on a charge for filing a false police report.

Originally, Smollett alleged that two men assaulted him on Jan. 29 by pouring chemicals on him and tying a noose around his neck while shouting racial and homophobic slurs. Since then, rumors have spread that the assault was a hoax and that Smollett staged it, but Chicago police said those reports are “unconfirmed.” Smollett has stuck to his story and Fox Entertainment, the company behind “Empire,” has stood by the actor’s original claims and dismissed rumors that Smollett’s character was going to be written off the show.

See the video below.