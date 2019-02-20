×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video Shows Brothers Linked to Jussie Smollett Attack Buying Items From Alleged Assault

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie Smollett GMA
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

CBS 2 in Chicago has obtained surveillance footage of the two brothers who allegedly attacked “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett buying clothing that Smollett said they wore in the attack.

Two men who appear to be Ola and Abel Osundairo are seen in the video with several items, including a red hat, black ski mask and gloves, on the counter for purchase. They pay with cash, take the items and leave the store in the four-minute video.

Chicago police have announced this afternoon that Smollett has been named a suspect in a criminal investigation. Detectives will present evidence to a grand jury to determine whether or not to indict the actor on a charge for filing a false police report.

Originally, Smollett alleged that two men assaulted him on Jan. 29 by pouring chemicals on him and tying a noose around his neck while shouting racial and homophobic slurs. Since then, rumors have spread that the assault was a hoax and that Smollett staged it, but Chicago police said those reports are “unconfirmed.” Smollett has stuck to his story and Fox Entertainment, the company behind “Empire,” has stood by the actor’s original claims and dismissed rumors that Smollett’s character was going to be written off the show.

See the video below.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: HBO Releases 'The

    TV News Roundup: HBO Drops Trailer for 'The Case Against Adnan Syed' (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the first official trailer for its upcoming docu-series “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” and Freeform announced three new cast members for its upcoming comedy series “Besties,” starring Jordin Sparks. DATES Netflix’s upcoming docu-series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is set to premiere March 8 on the streaming platform. [...]

  • Rory O'Malley A Legacy of Changing

    NBC Pilot 'Like Magic' Adds 'Hamilton's' Rory O'Malley

    Rory O’Malley, best known for his turn as King George in the Broadway run of “Hamilton” as well as the show’s first national tour, has been cast in the upcoming NBC single-camera comedy pilot “Like Magic.” He will play Michael V., the quieter partner in a two-man magic team with a character named Michael B. [...]

  • Zach Woods

    'Silicon Valley' Star Zach Woods Joins HBO Comedy Pilot 'Avenue 5'

    Zach Woods is staying in the HBO fold. The actor, who currently stars in the HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley,” has been cast in the comedy pilot “Avenue 5” currently in the works at the premium cabler. The project is described as a comedy set in the future, mostly in space. Woods will play Matt [...]

  • Jussie Smollett suspect

    Jussie Smollett Named a Suspect by Chicago Police for Filing False Report

    Chicago police have named “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett as a suspect in a criminal investigation, three weeks after he reported he was the victim of a hate crime. Detectives are presenting evidence to a grand jury, which is expected to determine whether to indict Smollett on a charge of filing a false police report. “Jussie [...]

  • Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, the 1975

    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, the 1975 Win Big at Brit Awards

    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and the 1975 were big winners at Wednesday night’s Brit Awards, taking home the Best British Single (for Harris and Lipa’s “One Kiss”), Album of the Year (for The 1975’s “Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships”) as well as Best British Group (the 1975). While the show, livestreamed from London’s O2 Arena, [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA, Ad Industry Launching Contract Negotiations

    SAG-AFTRA, Ad Industry Quietly Launch Contract Negotiations

    SAG-AFTRA and the advertising industry are quietly launching commercial contract talks on Wednesday, six weeks before the current master contract expires on March 31. Both sides have declined to comment on the talks, which will take place in New York City, and have already agreed to a news blackout until there’s a deal in place. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad