Chicago PD Seeking ‘Persons of Interest’ in Jussie Smollett Attack; Manager Was on Phone During Incident

The Chicago Police Department has located surveillance video of “potential persons of interest” in the alleged attack of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

“Detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning in reference to the assault & battery of ‘Empire’ actor,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. “A community alert with photos is being constructed and will be disseminated shortly.”

CASE UPDATE: Hours ago #ChicagoPolice detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning in reference to the assault & battery of Empire actor. A community alert w/ photos is being constructed and will be disseminated shortly. pic.twitter.com/hu3HaPN5h1 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 30, 2019

Smollett’s music manager also confirmed that he was on the phone with the actor at the time he was attacked in Chicago, and that he heard some of what transpired.

Brandon Z. Moore, who represents Smollett, told Variety that he gave his account to police authorities, but declined to go into details because it is an active investigation.

The attack is being characterized as a possible hate crime, and involved two men yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at Smollett, pouring an “unknown chemical substance” on him, and wrapping a rope around his neck, according to the Chicago Police Department. In a follow-up interview with police, Smollett also told investigators that he heard one of the assailants shout “MAGA country.”

Moore told Variety that he heard those words being used. “I heard that clearly. I heard the scuffle and I heard the racial slur,” he said.

According to ABC News, an earlier threat had been made in letter form to Smollett prior to Tuesday, and that investigation has now been handed over to the FBI.