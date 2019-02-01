×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jussie Smollett Breaks Silence: ‘My Body Is Strong but My Soul Is Stronger’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie SmollettFox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 14 May 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shut

Jussie Smollett has issued his first public statement since it was reported that he was assaulted by two men in Chicago earlier this week.

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” Smollett said in a statement to Essence. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly, I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

“I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” he continued. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”

As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers, and non-gender conforming siblings daily,” the statement concluded. “I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process,” he concluded. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief, and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

Related

According to a statement released by the Chicago Police Department, Smollett was beaten by two men who approached him by yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 300 block of E. North Water St. They proceeded to assault Smollett and “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him.

The two men are also said to have put a rope around Smollett’s neck before fleeing on foot. Smollett then transported himself to an area hospital.

In an interview with Variety, Smollett’s music manager, who was on the phone with Smollett at the time the attack occurred, confirmed earlier reports that the two assailants had shouted, “This is MAGA country” at Smollett during the assault.

“I heard that clearly. I heard the scuffle and I heard the racial slur,” he said.

The Chicago PD has since released photographs of two persons of interest in the case and are asking the public for their help in identifying them.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • The Umbrella Academy review

    TV Review: Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy'

    There’s a certain sort of oddity that feels less like imagination or creativity than its opposite — as though the maker of a given work of art were out of ideas as to how to keep us on the hook and, instead, defaulted to the most self-consciously strange option. So it is, unfortunately, with “The [...]

  • Variety Talent Agencies Cover Story Illustration

    Writers Guild Sets Member Meetings Over Expiring Talent Agent Agreement

    Writers Guild of America leaders have set a trio of member meetings in coming weeks to discuss the guild’s proposals to revamp rules for talent agents. The meetings will take place on Feb. 9 at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.; on Feb. 12 at the Writers Guild of America East headquarters in [...]

  • Super Bowl LI Tom Brady

    CBS Nears Sell-Out of Super Bowl Advertising (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS is almost sold out of its Super Bowl commercial inventory, according to  people with knowledge of the network’s sales process,  nearing an end to what is always a frenzied process to sew up millions of dollars in advertising revenue. The network has secured agreements for the last few slots it has available for broadcast [...]

  • Jussie SmollettFox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New

    Jussie Smollett Breaks Silence: 'My Body Is Strong but My Soul Is Stronger'

    Jussie Smollett has issued his first public statement since it was reported that he was assaulted by two men in Chicago earlier this week. “Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” Smollett said in a statement to Essence. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly, I want to say thank [...]

  • Jim Jefferies

    Jim Jefferies Signs First-Look Deal With Comedy Central

    Comedy Central said it had entered into a “first look” deal with Jim Jefferies for content developed for television and digital media while picking up his topical comedy series “The Jim Jefferies Show” for a 20-episode third season. “We love Jim’s unfiltered, insightful, hilarious and global comedic perspective on the insane world we’re living in [...]

  • David Bowie Documentary Director Races to

    David Bowie Doc Director Races to Include Rediscovered Ziggy Stardust Footage

    Francis Whatley said making “David Bowie: Finding Fame” – his third film about the rock star – has given him a chance to tell the story of the singer’s earlier years, which was previously denied him. But the race is on to restore what is believed to be the first TV footage of Bowie as [...]

  • Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the

    Fiat Chrysler to Sit Out Super Bowl

    Auto giant Fiat Chrysler, which has run convention-breaking ads in the Super Bowl since 2009, said Friday it would not run any commercials in the game this Sunday, marking the second big advertiser to pull back from the event this year. “This year, we will exclusively use social and digital to showcase our commercials. We [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad